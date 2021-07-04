Pairings set for York-Adams American Legion baseball playoffs, which start Tuesday

STEVE HEISER

The pairings are set for York-Adams American Legion baseball playoffs.

Action in the eight-team, three-day single-elimination tournament starts Tuesday. Games each night are slated for 5:45 p.m. starts.

Red Lion (12-1) earned the top seed and will play host to No. 8 seed Gettysburg (5-7) on Tuesday at Windsor Borough Field. The other first-round contests on Tuesday pit No. 7 seed Glen Rock (5-7) vs. No. 2 seed New Oxford (10-2) at New Oxford High SchooL, No. 6 seed Spring Grove (5-6) vs. No. 3 seed Northeastern (8-5) at Manchester Field and No. 5 seed Hanover (6-4-1) vs. No. 4 seed Dover (6-3-1) at Lehr Field, Dover Township Community Park.

Action will continue Wednesday with the four winners from Tuesday’s action taking part. The Wednesday pairings will be based on seedings of the four remaining teams. The title contest is set for Thursday, with a Friday rain date.

Both of Thursday’s finalists will advance to the Region 4 Tournament in Mechanicsburg.

