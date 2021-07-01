THURSDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Stoverstown's booming bats get back on track

STEVE HEISER

Stoverstown’s booming bats got back on track on Thursday evening.

The Tigers rolled to a 14-1 six-inning triumph over visiting Dillsburg in Central League baseball action.

That marked the fifth time in the last eight games that the first-place Tigers had scored at least 13 runs.

Stoverstown, however, was coming off a 4-1 loss to Mount Wolf on Tuesday.

Thursday, Dillsburg couldn’t find a similar formula for quieting Stoverstown’s bats.

The Tigers, who finished with 12 hits, improved to 16-5. Dillsburg fell to 5-11.

The contest was one of the few contested on a rainy Thursday that saw most of the local baseball action postponed.

Levi Krause led the Tigers to the home victory by belting a homer and a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Krause also threw five innings of relief, striking out six and walking none.

Also excelling offensively for Stoverstown were Joe Yourgal (two hits, three runs), Xavier Bonilla (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Joe Capobianco (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Chris Mattison (two hits, double, three RBIs, run) and Jack Berry (homer, three RBIs, two runs).

For Dillsburg, Jam Heisey went 2 for 3 with one run scored.