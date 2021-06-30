WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Quinn Shindler strikes out 10 in Northeastern's Legion triumph

STEVE HEISER

Northeastern captured an 11-3 victory over Glen Rock on Wednesday night in a York-Adams American Legion baseball game.

The game was only five innings because it was the first game of a scheduled doubleheader. The second game was not completed because of darkness.

Quinn Shindler led the home team to the victory by throwing a five-inning complete game, striking out 10 and walking two, while allowing two earned runs on one single.

Northeastern’s offense was paced by Nate Rogers (1 for 1, four RBIs), Colin Mort (2 for 2, three RBIs), Cole Eichelberger (1 for 2, two runs, RBI) and Brinden Floyd (1 for 1, two runs).

For Glen Rock, Scott Denis went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

OTHER AMERICAN LEGION GAME

Shiloh 7, Suburban York 2 (6 innings): At Suburban, Marcus Ropp led the visitors to the victory by striking out four, walking one and allowing only one earned run. Also for Shiloh, Mason Jianniney went 3 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored; Evan Jones went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases; Jeff Minot went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Dylan Keller doubled with two RBIs. For Suburban, Richie Gerner went 1 for 1 with one run scored and two stolen bases, while Luke Andricos went 1 for 2 with one run scored and two stolen bases.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Windsor 16, Felton 4 (6 innings): At Windsor, Drew Bechtold led the Cardinals to the home victory by belting two doubles with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Windsor, Chris Tenney went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Kieran Kearns had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Grant Schwartz went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Connor Dewees doubled with three runs scored and three walks. Windsor’s Sean Glatfelter started the game on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Mad Dogs, Aidan Masters went 3 for 3 with one RBI, while teammate Kameron Bayman doubled with two runs scored. Windsor improved to 13-4.

