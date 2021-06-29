TUESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Windsor inches closer to Susquehana League championship goal

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

WINDSOR – With all of the success that Windsor has enjoyed over the past two-plus decades in the Susquehanna League, it’s a bit astonishing that the Cardinals have not won a SL title during that span.

The Cardinals and manager Nate Neff have accumulated nearly 400 wins over a 22-year span, which makes Neff the league’s all-time winningest manager.

Veteran third baseman Shawn Wilson has been with Neff that entire time, so he’s in the same boat.

For one of the most highly-regarded players in the league during that time, it’s no surprise that Wilson couldn’t help but smile at the thought of finally bringing the SL title to Windsor.

“I think we’ve ended up the in the league championship series one time since I’ve been a part of Windsor,” Wilson said. “And I started back in 1996 so … (laughs) … how long is that?”

While Wilson, Neff and the Cardinals have put themselves in good position this summer, they are not at the finish line quite yet. Tuesday’s 6-5 triumph over visiting Hallam improved Windsor’s league-best mark to 13-4.

With just 11 games remaining on the schedule, the Cards are a game ahead of reigning champ East Prospect (14-5) in the loss column and 1½ games ahead of the Express (12-6) after winning two of three in the season series with Hallam.

The Pistons and Windsor have yet to meet so far this year. If the Cards can claim the series with East Prospect, that would go a long way toward achieving a goal that Neff and Wilson would love to conquer.

Despite that, Wilson actually claims to have given little thought about where the team is in the standings so far this year.

“To be honest with you I haven’t even thought about the standings,” he said. “We just come out and try to grind out one game at a time. Now I knew we were up there, but I’m just focused on game by game right now.”

Deep club: If Windsor is to finally break its lengthy championship drought, Wilson knows exactly why that would be.

“We have a very, very, very deep bench,” he said. “So we can just plug in multiple players from off of our bench and they can fill in some very big shoes.”

That bench extends to the pitching rotation as well. That was evidenced in Tuesday’s victory. Starter Tyler Myers pitched into the fourth inning before he was relieved by Kieran Kerns. Zach Gettys then threw the final two innings to close out the triumph.

“It’s a great feeling to have this kind of staff,” Wilson said. “But you never feel too good especially in this league. Hallam … they’re a great ballclub. They are going to put the ball in play and make us beat them and that’s just the way it is.”

Connor Dewees and Drew Bechtold each drove in a pair of runs in the triumph for the Cards, while Alex Tucci did the same for the Express. Dewees homered among his two hits, while Tucci homered and doubled. Grant Schwartz added two hits, two walks and an RBI for Windsor.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 12, Conrads 1: At East Prospect, Josh Kreider led the Pistons by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking none and allowing no earned runs. The EP offense was led by Austin Denlinger (3 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs), Dalton Renn (3 for 4, three RBIs), Drake Renn (3 for 4, run), Brett Alaimo (2 for 3, double, two runs), Mark Schauren (2 for 4, two runs, RBI) and Ryky Smith (double, two runs). For Conrads, Kevin Keesey and Tyler Burchett each went 2 for 3. EP improved to 14-5.

Jacobus 9, Stewartstown 4: At Jacobus, the Jackals were led offensively by Carter Williams (three hits, two RBIs, two runs), Shane Hulbert (three hits, double, two RBIs, run), Nathan Chronister (three hits, triple, two runs), Christopher Keefer (homer), Andrew Chronister (triple, two runs, two walks) and J.P Dyson (double, two RBIs). Mike Crowe pitched a complete game to get the win, striking out seven and allowing six hits. Stewartstown was led by Jason Williams (homer, three RBIs, run), Jason Mitchell (two hits) and Ryan McMillan (triple, RBI).

Felton 8, York Township 6 (8 innings): At York Township, the Mad Dogs plated two runs in the top of the eighth on two ground outs to secure the road victory. Individually for the Mad Dogs, Lee Kling went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; Dominic Casale went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Blaise Tanner doubled with two runs scored; and Isaiah Shaeffer went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. For Township, Andy Freeburger went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with two runs scored and one RBI; Dennis Porter went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with two RBIs and one run scored; and Matt Attig went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 4, Stoverstown 1: At Stoverstown, Mark Burnside led the Wolves by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking one and allowing four hits. Teammate Grant Hoover supplied all the offense when he connected for a grand slam in the bottom of the first. The Wolves also received offensive help from Steve Pokopec and Drew Sassaman, who each went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Tigers, Nick Spangler doubled with one run scored, while Daryl Harang threw a complete game, striking out six and walking one. Mount Wolf is 6-9. Stoverstown fell to 15-5.

Vikings 9, Pleasureville 1: At Shiloh, Mike Santiago went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored to lead the Vikings to the home victory. Also for the Vikings, Grant Myers went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Carson Fries doubled with one RBI and one run scored. For the Hawks, Tommy Bramley went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI. Vikings improved to 13-6.

Jefferson 13, South Mountain 1: At Dillsburg, Aaron Becker led the Titans to the road victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Jefferson, Jordan Witmer homered with two RBIs; Joe Jasinski doubled with one RBI, one run scored and two walks; Tyler Troxel had two runs scored and four walks; and relief pitcher Tanner Rock threw four innings, striking out seven and walking none, while allowing no runs and two hits to pick up the win. For the Sox, Toby Sponseller went 2 for 3, including a solo homer. Jefferson improved to 11-5-1.

Manchester 6, Glen Rock 5 (6 innings): At Manchester, Chris Biechler's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 5-5 tie and scored Logan Allison to clinch the walk-off victory for the home team. For the game, Biechler went 3 for 4, including a double. Logan Allison went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Northeastern, Austin Allison went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs; Chris Beaudoin went 2 for 2 with two runs scored; Justin Lichtenwalner went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and Kody Reeser threw three innings of relief, striking out five, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For Glen Rock, Connor Hood went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Jonathan Lugo doubled with one RBI and one run scored. Manchester improved to 11-8, while Glen Rock fell to 12-6.

Mechanicsburg 13, Brew Crew 2: At Mechanicsburg, A.J. Wenrich led the Cardinals to the home victory by going 3 for 5, including two triples, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Mechanicsburg, Logan Sauve went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored, while Kyle Otstot went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For Brew Crew, Arturo Figuera and Zach Nadolny each hit a solo homer. Mechanicsburg improved to 12-5.

AMERICAN LEGION GAMES

Hanover 11, Dover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Alex Forsythe led the home team to the victory by throwing a five-inning, one-hit shutout, striking out five and walking one. Andrew Olvera went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored for Hanover, while Blake DePictio doubled with one RBI and one run scored.

Suburban York 5, Northeastern 4: At Suburban York, Nick Andricos led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with three runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI. Teammate Riley Weaver went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. For Northeastern, Quinn Shindler went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. Teammate Ryan Draggoo went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch. Dave VanO'Linda and Steve Heiser contributed to this report.