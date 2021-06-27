WEEKEND BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Stoverstown's sizzling offense continues its recent roll

STEVE HEISER

The Stoverstown offense is on a scary roll.

The Tigers earned a pair of victories over the weekend, piling up 28 runs and 41 hits in the process.

The Central League leaders captured an 13-6 interleague victory over visiting East Prospect of the Susquehanna League on Sunday, ripping 19 hits.

That followed a 15-3 pounding over Jacobus in another interleague contest on Saturday, when the Tigers collected 22 hits.

Stoverstown has won five of its last six games to improve to 15-4 overall. The Tigers have scored at least eight runs in each of those five wins, including at least 13 runs in four of those five wins. The only blip during that surge was a 5-0 setback to Mechanicsburg, when Riley Shafer threw a two-hit shutout vs. Stoverstown.

The Tigers are 15-2 since starting the season 0-2. East Prospect dropped to 13-5.

In Sunday’s triumph, Stoverstown used an eight-run second inning to take control early. The Tigers were powered by Nick Spangler (two hits, four RBIs, run, walk), Xavier Bonilla (homer, three RBIs), Joe Yourgal (three hits, two runs), Brandon Warner (three hits, run), Joe Capobianco (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Jack Barry (two hits, double, two runs), Zach Schuler (two hits, two RBIs) and Levi Krause (two hits, RBI, run).

For the Pistons, Jeremy Mohr went 3 for 3 with one RBI; Austin Denlinger homered and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored; Mark Schauren went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; and Mike Specht went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

In Saturday win vs. Jacobus, Schuler (four hits, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs) and Spangler (four hits, double, two runs, RBI) led the Tigers. Bonilla (three hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs), Krause (two hits, triple, two RBIs, run), Yourgal (two hits, triple, RBI, run) and Barry (two hits, run) also excelled for Stoverstown. Krause went five innings and didn’t allow an earned run to get the win.

Brendon Delridge (two hits, double, RBI, run) led Jacobus.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Glen Rock 10, Conrads 4: At Conrads on Saturday, Trevor Walzl (three hits, double, four RBIs), Brendan Martin (three hits, homer, double, three RBIs, three runs, walk) and Michael Bair (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs) led Glen Rock (12-5). Loch Williams (two hits, RBI, run) and Alex Palmer (double, two RBIs) led Conrads.

Stewartstown 11, Mount Wolf 5: At Stewartstown on Saturday, Ryan McMillan (two hits, double, four RBIs, two runs, walk) powered Stewartstown to the win. Riley Thomas (two hits, two walks, three runs, RBI), Bubba Jacobs (two hits, RBI, run, walk) and Jesse Brittain (two hits, run) also shined for the winners. Cody Brittain pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two earned runs. He struck out 11, walked eight and allowed seven hits in a 153-pitch effort. Owen Wilhide had two hits for Mount Wolf, while Jesse Sargen had two RBIs, two walks and a hit.

Mechanicsburg 10, Felton 1: At Felton on Saturday, Zane Grimes (four innings) and Teed Wertz (three innings) combined on a five-hitter for Mechanicsburg. Logan Sauve led the Mechanicsburg offense with two hits, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Bankert had two hits and a run scored for Felton.

Hallam 11, Jefferson 4: At Hallam on Saturday, Evan Rishell pitched a complete game for the win. Hallam’s offense was powered by Dan Wecker (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Alex Tucci (double, two RBIs, walk), Matt Ruth (double, two runs, RBI, walk) and Kerry Clark (two RBIs, hit). Tyler Troxel (two hits, RBI) and Emidio Bucci (solo homer) led Jefferson.

York Township 2, Pleasureville 1: At Township on Saturday, Jay Dimler pitched 5 2/3 innings of five-hit ball to get the win, striking out three and walking four. Andy Freeburger drove in both of Township’s runs.

Vikings 5, East Prospect 1: At East Prospect on Saturday, Allen Rohrbaugh pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win, striking out three without a walk. Cole Bixler homered and drove in three runs for Vikings (12-6). Ryky Smith had two hits, including a homer, for EP.

Windsor 8, Dillsburg 4: At Windsor on Saturday, Shawn Wilson pitched a complete game, striking out seven, to get the win. Windsor’s offense was paced by Drew Bechtold (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Grant Schwartz (two doubles, two RBIs, run), Zach Gettys (two doubles, run) and Connor Dewees (two hits, double, two runs, RBI, walk). Toby Sponseller (two hits, homer, RBI, run) and Wyatt Stonesifer (two hits, double, run) led Dillsburg.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Windsor 10, Hallam 2: At Hallam on Saturday, Grant Schwartz (three hits, double, RBI, run), Zach Gettys (three hits, double, RBI, run), Drew Bechtold (two doubles, two walks, three runs), Connor Dewees (two hits, two RBIs, run, walk) and Kieran Kerns (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) paced Windsor (12-4). Sean Glatfelter pitched 5 1/3 four-hit innings to get the win. Alex Tucci had two hits for Hallam (12-5).

Stewartstown 2, Jacobus 0: At Stewartstown on Saturday, Jordan Rhodes pitched a two-hit shutout for the Vets, striking out 12 and walking one. Cody Brittain’s two-run, first-inning homer provided all of the game’s offense.

York Township 7, Felton 3: At Felton on Saturday, James Guiseppe pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win, striking out six. Max Naill (three hits, two doubles, two runs), Dennis Porter (two hits, double, two RBIs) and Austin Martinez (two hits, double, RBI, run, walk) paced the Township offense. Quinton McNew (hit, RBI, two walks) led Felton.

East Prospect 5, Conrads 3: At Conrads, Nick Kreider pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win, striking out six. Ryky Smith powered EP’s offense with four hits, including two homers and a double, with three RBIs and three runs scored. Ryan Smith (two hits, RBI) and Jeremy Mohr (two hits) also excelled for the Pistons.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Jefferson 4, Manchester 2: At Jefferson on Sunday, Brian Bossom led the Titans to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out none, walking two and allowing no earned runs. Also for Jefferson, Jordan Witmer went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Ross Drawbaugh tripled with two runs scored and one RBI. For Manchester, Chris Biechler went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Adam Kipp went 1 for 2 with one run scored and Robbie Elzinga threw a complete game, striking out three, but took the loss. Jefferson improved to 10-5-1. Manchester fell to 10-8-0.

Manchester 5, Brew Crew 2: At Manchester on Saturday, Mike Baker pitched six innings and allowed one earned run to get the win. Robbie Elzinga (two hits, double, two RBIs), Jonah Latshaw (two hits, double, RBI, run), Logan Allison (two hits, RBI, run, walk) and Austin Allison (two hits, RBI, run) led the Manchester offense. Jordan Kunkel (three hits, RBI, run) led Brew Crew.

