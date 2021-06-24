THURSDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Hallam rolls past Windsor in battle of Susquehanna contenders

STEVE HEISER

Hallam rolled to a 16-3 victory at Windsor on Thursday evening in a meeting of Susquehanna League contenders.

Hallam improved to 11-4, while Windsor fell to 10-4.

Matthew Carta led the Express to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking one and allowing seven hits.

Excelling offensively for Hallam were Clay Chaney (3 for 3, double, three runs, RBI), Alex Tucci (two doubles, four RBIs, two runs), Owen Shimmel (2 for 4, three runs), Dan Wecker (2 for 2, two runs, RBI), Eric McNeil (2 for 4, RBI), Kerry Clark (2 for 6, double, three RBIs) and Matt Ruth (double, four RBIs, run, three walks).

For the Cardinals, Connor Dewees had two doubles and one RBI, while Cole Daugherty homered.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Jacobus 4, Stewartstown 1: At Stewartstown, Brendon Delridge led the Jackals to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 11, walking three and allowing four singles. The Jacobus offense was led by Andrew Chronister (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, run) and Justin Kilpatrick (2 for 3, run). For the Vets, Ryan McMillan went 2 for 3 with one run scored. Jacobus is 3-12. Stewartstown is 6-8.

York Township 4, Felton 0: At York Township, Drew Mummau led the home team to the victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking three. Dennis Porter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Township, while Andy Freeburger tripled with one RBI and one run scored.

East Prospect 1, Conrads 1 (10 innings): At East Prospect, both starters went the distance, but neither got a win. Conrads’ Randy Stewart allowed seven hits, striking out six and walking three. EP’s Terry Godfrey gave up eight hits, striking out 12 and walking one.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Jefferson 6, Mount Wolf 4: At Mount Wolf, Sam Crater led the Titans to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking three and allowing two earned runs. Crater also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Colin Porter went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI for Jefferson, while Joe Jasinski went 1 for 2 with one run scored. For the Wolves, Mark Burnside and Nick Sprenkle each went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Alex Knapp went 2 for 4. Jefferson’s Hunter Merritt started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking five and allowing one earned run. Jefferson improved to 9-5-1 with its sixth straight win, while Mount Wolf fell 5-8.

Brew Crew 3, Vikings 0: At Shiloh, Stephen Cook led the visitors to the victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out six, walking two and allowing two hits. Jordan Kunkel went 2 for 3 with one run scored for the winners, while Zach Nadolny tripled with two RBIs. For the Vikings, Jeff Minot went 2 for 3, including a double, while Shane Haffner threw three shutout innings of relief, striking out one and walking one. Brew Crew improved to 6-9-1. Vikings fell to 11-6-0.

Stoverstown 8, Pleasureville 2: At Pleasureville, Levi Krause went 3 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored to lead the Tigers to the road victory. Also for Stoverstown, Jack Barry homered and doubled with two RBIs and one run scored; Brandon Warner went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Xavier Bonilla homered; and starter Kyle Raubenstine threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing one run to receive a no-decision. For the Hawks, Tommy Bramley went 2 for 2 with two walks, while Devin Dellinger went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Stoverstown improved to 13-4, while Pleasureville fell 2-12.

Manchester 12, Dillsburg 2: At Manchester, Michael Houseal led the Indians to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking two and allowing seven hits. Also excelling for Manchester were Logan Allison (2 for 3, double, three runs, two RBIs), Justin Lichtenwalner (2 for 3, triple, two RBIs, run), Austin Allison (2 for 4, double, three RBIs, two runs), Christian LaBarbera (2 for 4, double, two runs, RBI) and Kyle Welch (1 for 1, two runs, RBI). For Dillsburg, Jeremy Gilbert went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Cam Kearns went 2 for 4. Manchester improved to 9-7, while Dillsburg fell to 5-8.

AMERICAN LEGION GAMES

Red Lion 4, Shiloh 0 (5 innings): At Red Lion, Ryan Stabley led the home team to the victory by throwing a one-hit, five-inning shutout, striking out seven and walking one in the second game of a doubleheader. Benton Koons tripled with a run scored for Red Lion, while Reid Anderson went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For Shiloh, Jeff Minot went 1 for 1, while Matt Kinsley started the game on the mound, throwing 4 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing no earned runs and three hits, but took the loss. Red Lion has won six straight, outscoring the opposition 55-16 during that surge. The York-Adams Eastern Division leaders are 10-1 overall.

Red Lion 12, Shiloh 7 (5 innings): At Red Lion, Chase Morris led the home team to the victory by going 4 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also excelling for Red Lion were Reid Anderson (3 for 4, two doubles, RBI, run), Brandon Ritchey (2 for 2, three runs scored, RBI), Isaac Earnest (2 for 4, triple, three runs, RBI) and Ryan Stabley (1 for 2, two RBIs). For Shiloh, Dylan Sechrist went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored; Mason Jianniney went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; and Nicolas Barnett went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Northeastern 4, Suburban York 2: At Suburban, Brady Billings led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Brinden Floyd went 2 for 4 with one RBI for Northeastern, while Owen Wilhide doubled with two RBIs. For Suburban, Nick Andricos went 1 for 2 with one run scored and two walks.

Gettysburg 9, New Oxford 8: At Cashtown, Zach Williams led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kyle Meckley went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Gettysburg, while Austin Keller went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For New Oxford, Kolton Haifley went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Aaron Smith went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

