WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Red Lion Legion team rolls to fourth consecutive triumph

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Red Lion American Legion baseball program is on a serious roll.

The team rolled to a fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday night, winning at Northeastern, 12-2.

East Division-leading Red Lion improved to 8-1 and has outscored its last four foes, 39-9.

Northeastern fell to 4-2, with both losses coming to Red Lion.

Jacob Earnest led the visitors to the victory by going 2 for 5 with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Red Lion, Nick Hardesty went 2 for 5 with two runs scored; Chase Morris went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, one run scored and two walks; and Shane Guise started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking five and allowing four hits to pick up the victory.

For Northeastern, Owen Wilhide went 2 for 4 with one RBI and two stolen bases, while Colin Mort doubled.

OTHER LEGION BASEBALL

Dover 3, Gettysburg 2: At Gettysburg, Ben Lieb led the visitors to the victory by throwing a two-hit complete game, striking out seven, walking none and allowing no earned runs. Also excelling for Dover (5-2-1) were Shane Klinedinst (hit, two runs scored) and Owen Kennell (double). For Gettysburg, Wes Coolbaugh threw a complete game, striking out five, walking one and allowing one earned run to take the loss. Coolbaugh also went 1 for 3 at the plate, with one RBI and one run scored.

Glen Rock 6, Suburban York 3: At Suburban, Logan Houser led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out 13, walking five and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Houser also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4, including a double. Also excelling for Glen Rock were A.J. Miller (1 for 1, two RBIs, run, three walks), Ben Laubach (1 for 2, three runs, two walks) and Ryan Barrett (1 for 2, two RBIs). For Suburban, Nick Andricos went 2 for 4.

New Oxford 7, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, Luke Rickrode led the visitors to the victory by homering with three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. Also excelling for New Oxford were Adam Pascoe (1 for 2, RBI, run, two walks) and relief pitcher Aaron Smith (three shutout innings, five strikeouts, two walks).

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Glen Rock 16, Windsor 7: At Glen Rock, two of the top adult teams in York County squared off in an interleague battle. Dan Rogers led the home team, going 4 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Glen Rock, of the Central League, improved to 10-5, while Windsor, of the Susquehanna League, fell to 10-3. The loss ended the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak. Also excelling for Glen Rock were Justin Anderson (3 for 4, double, two RBIs), Alex Hess (2 for 3, RBI, run, two walks), Jonathan Lugo (2 for 4, double, three runs scored), Nick Trey (2 for 5, two runs, RBI) and Scott Merkel (1 for 3, four RBIs, two runs). For the Cardinals, Bret Williams went 4 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs; Zach Gettys went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; and Shawn Wilson went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Mechanicsburg 5, Stoverstown 0: At Mechanicsburg, Riley Shafer led the Cardinals to the home victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one. Leading the Mechanicsburg offense were Logan Sauve (two hits, triple, RBI, run) and Maika Niu (two hits, two runs). For Stoverstown, Jordan Lehman threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out three and walking none. Mechanicsburg improved to 10-5-0. Stoverstown fell to 12-4-0.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO’Linda contributed to this report.