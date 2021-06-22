TUESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Walk-off win gives surging Jefferson a fifth straight triumph

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Two weeks ago, Jefferson’s 2021 Central League season appeared destined for mediocrity.

After a June 8 loss to Stoverstown, the 2020 regular-season champions stood at 3-5-1.

The last two weeks, however, have seen the Titans enjoy a dramatic reversal in fortune.

Jefferson’s recent run of success continued on Tuesday evening with a 7-6 comeback, walk-off win over visiting Glen Rock, the defending Central League playoff champion.

It was the Titans’ fifth consecutive victory, improving their record to 8-5-1. Glen Rock fell to 10-5. Stoverstown leads the league at 12-3.

Tuesday’s contest was a back-and-forth battle that finally ended on Emidio Bucci’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. That capped a two-run rally that allowed Jefferson to erase a 6-5 Glen Rock lead. The first run in the bottom of the seventh scored on Jordan Witmer’s bases-loaded RBI groundout.

Jefferson appeared destined for a relatively easy win after use a three-run fifth to take a 5-1 lead. Glen Rock, however, responded with a five-run sixth to take a one-run lead. The Glen Rock explosion was sparked by Connor Hood’s three-run triple.

Witmer led Jefferson’s offense with two hits, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Colin Porter also had two hits for the Titans, including a double, with two runs scored. Joe Jasinski and Sam Crater also doubled for Jefferson. Jasinski scored a run, while Crater scored a run, drove in a run and walked.

Jefferson's Zach Reed threw the final 2 2/3 innings in shutout fashion, striking out two, walking two and allowing no hits to pick up the win in relief.

Scott Merkel (run, hit, RBI) and Alex Hess (two hits, run) also excelled for Glen Rock.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mechanicsburg 8, Manchester 3: At Manchester, Drew Baughman led the Cardinals to the road victory by going 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with one run scored. Also excelling for Mechanicsburg were Maika Niu (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Kyle Otstot (complete game, five strikeouts, zero earned runs allowed). For the Indians, Robbie Elzinga doubled with two RBIs, while Kyle Welch also doubled. Mechanicsburg improved to 9-5-0, while Manchester fell to 8-7-0.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.