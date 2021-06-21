Two Red Lion American Legion pitchers combine on no-hitter against Glen Rock

STEVE HEISER

Two Red Lion pitchers combined on a no-hitter on Sunday evening in York-Adams American Legion baseball action.

Brandon Ritchey went six innings, striking out 10 and walking three, while allowing one unearned run in a 6-1 triumph at Glen Rock. He threw 103 pitches to get the win.

Chase Morris finished up and needed just three pitches in a 1-2-3 seventh inning, getting three fly-ball outs.

Ritchey and Morris helped East Division-leading Red Lion improve to 7-1.

The game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the seventh inning. Both teams had scored single runs in the first inning. Red Lion then exploded for five runs in the top of the seventh. That rally was sparked by a two-run single by Jacob Earnest, an RBI triple by Ritchey and an RBI single by Shane Guise.

Ritchey finished with two triples and two RBIs. Morris, meanwhile, walked three times and scored a run.

Glen Rock, meanwhile, got a standout pitching performance of its own from Joey Smith, who pitched six innings of one-hit, one-run ball. He needed 104 pitches to strike out 10 and walk four.

Glen Rock fell to 3-3.

