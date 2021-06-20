SATURDAY'S INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL: Windsor wins pair to take over Susquehanna top spot

STEVE HEISER

Windsor is now on top of the Susquehanna League baseball standings.

The Cardinals earned a pair of interleague victories over Central League foes on Saturday to improve to 10-2. Windsor beat the visiting Brew Crew, 14-11, and also won at Vikings, 3-2.

Those two wins, combined with East Prospect’s 3-0 interleague loss at Manchester, allowed the Cardinals to move ahead of EP (now 11-3) by percentage points.

Windsor has earned six consecutive wins.

In the win vs. Brew Crew, Grant Schwartz drove in four runs to power the Cardinals. Schwartz finished with two hits, including a homer, with two runs scored and a walk.

Other offensive standouts in Windsor’s 15-hit attack were Tyler Stabley (three hits, double, two runs, RBI), Drew Bechtold (two hits, double, three runs, RBI, walk), Zach Gettys (two hits, RBI, run, walk) and Kyle Daugherty (two hits, RBI, run).

Evan Barks led Brew Crew with four hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Zach Nadolny (two hits, two RBIs, two runs, walk) and Connor Goodie (two hits, double, RBI, run, walk) also excelled for Brew Crew.

In the win at Vikings, Sean Glatfelter and Kieran Kerns combined on a four-hitter to lead Windsor. Kerns went five innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs, while striking out six and walking one. Kerns pitched two innings of hitless, shutout relief, striking out two and walking three. Schwartz homered for the winners, while Bechtold had two hits.

Nick Barnett pitched a complete-game five-hitter for Vikings, striking out five and walking one, but took the loss.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Manchester 3, East Prospect 0: At Manchester, Jordan Nichols pitched a four-hit shutout for the Indians, striking out 11 without a walk. Austin Allison (two hits, double, two RBIs) and Logan Allison (two hits, run) led the Manchester offense. Ryky Smith had two hits for EP, while Austin Denlinger doubled. Nick Kreider pitched a complete game for EP, but took the loss.

Stoverstown 18, Conrads 5: At Stoverstown, Jack Barry drove in five runs to lead the Tigers. He homered and doubled, while scoring two runs. Levi Krause drove in four runs for the winners, with three hits and a run scored. One of Krause’s hits was a double. The Tigers, who pounded out 21 hits, also got big games from Brandon Warner (four hits, triple, three runs, RBI), Nick Spangler (four hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Xavier Bonilla (two hits, double, three RBIs, three runs), Joe Capobianco (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Joe Yourgal (two hits, two runs). Kyle Raubenstine pitched a complete game to get the win. Conrads was led by Channing Bratton (two hits, two RBIs, run), Loch Williams (two hits, RBI, run) and Josh Knaub (two hits, RBI, run). Stoverstown improved to 12-3.

Stoverstown 14, Felton 5: At Stoverstown, the Tigers had 19 hits in the win over Felton. Yourgal (four hits, double, three RBIs, walk, run), Capobianco (three hits, two RBIs, run), Barry (three hits, RBI, run), Krause (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Spangler (two hits, three runs, RBI, walk) and Bonilla (double, two RBIs, walk, run) led the Tigers offense. Ryan Kehr pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs to get the win. He struck out six and walked none. Felton was led by Justin Ranker (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Greg Pomraning (two hits, RBI, run) and Cole Bankert (two hits, run).

Jefferson 16, Conrads 1 (6 innings): At Jefferson, the Titans were paced by Tyler Troxell (three hits, three RBIs, three runs, walk), Emidio Bucci (two hits, triple, three RBIs, walk), Scott Trail (two hits, two runs, RBI, walk), Tanner Rock (double, two RBIs, run), Aaron Becker (two RBIs, hit, walk, run) and Ross Drawbaugh (double, two walks, two runs, RBI). Rock pitched five innings of one-hit ball to get the win, striking out seven and walking three.

Mechanicsburg 7, Glen Rock 4: At Glen Rock Teed Wertz led the visitors to the win. He pitched a complete game to get the victory, striking out five and walking one. At the plate, he had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Ryan Gray paced the Mechanicsburg offense with two hits, including a homer, with three RBIs and a run scored. Glen Rock was led by Dan Rogers (homer, two RBIs, run), Scott Merkel (two hits, run) and Brendan Martin (triple, two RBIs).

Stewartstown 15, Pleasureville 4: At Pleasureville, Joey Thomas and Cody Brittain finished with seven combined RBIs for the Vets. Thomas finished with a homer and a double, with four RBIs, four runs scored and two walks, while Brittain had two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Justin Sommer added two hits, three runs scored and a walk for the winners. Brittain got the win with four innings of two-hit, two-run ball, striking out eight and walking three. Austin Bausman tripled with three RBIs for Pleasureville. Tommy Bramley (two hits, double, run, walk) and Tyler Wagner (two hits, two walks, run) also excelled for the Hawks.

Hallam 7, Mount Wolf 6: At Mount Wolf, Alex Tucci belted two homers and drove in four runs to pace Hallam. The Express also got big games from Eric McNeil (two hits, two walks, RBI, run) and Brody Hinkle (two hits, RBI). Mount Wolf was paced by Drew Sassaman (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run), Andrew Srebroski IV (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Mark Burnside (two hits, double). Hallam is 10-4.

Brew Crew 9, Jacobus 6: Jordan Kunkel (two hits, three RBIs, run), Evan Barks (two hits, double, two runs), Connor Goodie (hit, walks, two RBIs, run) and Arturo Figueroa (double, RBI, run) paced Brew Crew to the win. Andrew Chronister (homer, double, three RBIs, two runs) and Joe Royer (two hits, run) led Jacobus.

