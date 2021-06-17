THURSDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Hunter Sentz throws shutout to lead Windsor to Susquehanna win

STEVE HEISER

Hunter Sentz threw a six-hit shutout to lead Windsor to a 6-0 Susquehanna League victory over visiting Stewartstown on Thursday evening.

Sentz struck out out seven and walked one, helping Windsor improve to 8-2.

Leading the Windsor offense were Connor Dewees (1 for 2, three RBIs, run), Brandon White (2 for 2, double, two runs), Chris Tenney (2 for 2, double, RBI) and Grant Schwartz (1 for 2, RBI).

For Stewartstown, Bubba Jacobs went 2 for 3, while Evan Tanner went 1 for 2.

Stewartstown fell to 5-7.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Brew Crew 5, Stoverstown 3: At Stoverstown, E.J. Nadolny led the Brew Crew to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out six and walking one. The loss ended Stoverstown’s 10-game winning streak. Evan Barks went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored for the Brew Crew, while Dre Jones and Connor Goodie each went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. For Stoverstown, Levi Krause went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Xavier Bonilla hit solo homer, Jack Barry doubled with one RBI and Joe Yourgal threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing three earned runs, but took the loss. Brew Crew is 4-7-1. Stoverstown fell to 10-3.

Vikings 6, Dillsburg 3: At Dillsburg, Shane Haffner led the Vikings to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking two and allowing two earned runs. Mike Santiago went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored for Vikings, while Grant Myers went 3 for 4 with one run scored. For Dillsburg, Toby Sponseller went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Vikings improved to 11-4. Dillsburg fell to 5-7.

Jefferson 7, Mechanicsburg 0: At Mechanicsburg, Sam Crater led the Titans to the road victory by throwing a three-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking two. Also excelling for Jefferson were Aaron Becker (3 for 4), Connor Reed (2 for 3, two RBIs, run) and Tyler Troxel (three-run homer). Jefferson improved to 6-5-1, while Mechanicsburg fell to 7-5-0.

Glen Rock 7, Pleasureville 4: At Glen Rock, Connor Hood led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs. Also excelling for Glen Rock were Luke Knott (1 for 2, two runs), Scott Merkel (double, two runs, RBI), Alex Hess (triple, two RBIs) and starting pitcher Nick Trey (six strikeouts, three walks, three earned runs allowed, win). For the Hawks, Ben Reed went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Juan Bernalvi doubled with one RBI and one run scored and Scott Ream picked up two RBIs. Glen Rock improved to 9-3-0. Pleasureville fell to 2-10.

Mount Wolf 7, Manchester 2: At Mount Wolf, Mark Burnside led the Wolves to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out two, walking one and allowing one earned run. He also helped himself out at the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored. Also shining for Mount Wolf were Grant Hoover (2 for 3, double, run), Jesse Sargen (2 for 3, RBI) and Nick Sprenkle (two-run homer). For Manchester, Justin Lichtenwalner went 2 for 3, including a solo homer, while Adam Kipp went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. Mount Wolf improved to 5-6. Manchester fell to 7-6.

LEGION BASEBALL

Red Lion 10, Northeastern 5: At Manchester, Brandon Ritchey led the visitors to the road victory by going 3 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Jacob Earnest went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Red Lion, while Shane Guise started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. For Northeastern, Owen Wilhide went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Zachary Bortner went 2 for 3 with one RBI and Briden Floyd had two RBIs and two runs scored.

