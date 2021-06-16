WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Manchester-area teams enjoy successful night on diamond

STEVE HEISER

It was a successful night for Manchester-based baseball teams on Wednesday evening.

Matt Jordan's seventh-inning RBI single scored Christian LaBarbera to break a 7-7 tie, helping Manchester to an 8-7 Central League victory at Pleasureville.

Meanwhile, in Manchester, the Northeastern American Legion team improved to 4-0 in York-Adams East Division action with an 8-2 victory over Shiloh.

In the Central League contest, LaBarbera finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Manchester’s Robbie Elzinga doubled with one RBI, one run scored and two walks.

The Indians plated the final six runs of the game to complete the comeback from a 7-2 deficit.

For Pleasureville, Devin Dellinger connected for a grand slam in the third. Also for the Hawks, Tyler Wagner went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks, while Tommy Bramley went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Manchester improved to 7-5.

In the Legion game, the home team received 15 combined strikeouts from its pitchers.

Zachary Bortner (six strikeouts, four walks), Colin Mort (four strikeouts, no walks), Hayden Snyder (four strikeouts, no walks) and Owen Wilhide (one strikeout, one walk) took care of the mound chores for the winners, who improved to 4-0.

Wilhide also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Cole Eichelberger went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

For Shiloh, Carter Hughes went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases.

OTHER LEGION GAMES

Gettysburg 10, Bermudian Springs 6: At Gettysburg, Wyatt Sokol led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Gettysburg, Mason Rebert went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Andrew Warthen went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and three walks. For Bermudian, Ethan Young went 2 for 4 with one RBI, one run scored and four stolen bases while Austin Reinert went 2 for 4.

Glen Rock 8, Red Lion 6: At Red Lion, David Barrett led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs, one run scored and two stolen bases. Also for Glen Rock, A.J. Miller went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Josh Pecunes went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. For Red Lion, Brandon Ritchey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Ryan Stabley went 1 for 3 with one RBI and two walks.

Dover 3, Hanover 3 (9 innings): At Dover, the game was tied 1-1 after seven innings. Each team then plated one run in both the eighth and ninth innings, before the game was ended as a tie because of darkness. For Dover, Sam Bortner went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases, while pitcher Nate Hammock threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two, while allowing one earned run. Dover’s Parker Bankowski threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing no earned runs. For Hanover, Andrew Olvera threw a complete game, striking out nine, walking two and allowing one earned run.

New Oxford 12, Spring Grove 7: At Spring Grove, Mason Weaver led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for New Oxford, Charles Clark went 2 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Joe Fuhrman went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Kolton Haifley went 2 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. For Spring Grove, Nizeah Mummert went 2 for 3, including a triple, with two runs scored and two stolen bases; Landon Bailey went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored; Trenton Leggett went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; and Elijah Tome went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI.

