TUESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Stoverstown edges Manchester, runs its win streak to 10 games

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Stoverstown Tigers’ win streak now stands at 10 games.

The Manchester Indians, however, made the Central League leaders work hard for their latest victory.

The Indians led the Tigers 5-3 after 2½ innings and were still tied with Stoverstown at 5-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth. That’s when the Tigers plated a run on a passed ball to take the lead for good en route to a 6-5 triumph.

Stoverstown improved to 10-2, while Manchester fell to 6-5.

Joe Yourgal led the Tigers by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with one RBI and one run scored. Joe Capobianco (2 for 3, double, run) also excelled at the plate for the winners.

Stoverstown’s Chris Mattison threw the final two innings of relief, striking out three and walking one, while allowing no runs or hits to pick up the win.

For the Indians, Logan Allison went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Justin Lichtenwalner homered with two runs scored, two RBIs and two walks.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Dillsburg 3, Mechanicsburg 0: At Mechanicsburg, Colby Saussaman led the Sox to the road victory by throwing a seven-hit shutout, striking out one and walking one. Teammate Dalton Miller provided all the offense by connecting for a three-run homer in the top of the third. For the Cardinals, Teed Wertz went 3 for 3, while Kyle Otstot threw four innings of shutout relief, striking out seven and walking two to receive a no-decision.

Jefferson 5, Pleasureville 2: At Jefferson, the Titans plated four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead and went on to capture the home victory. Individually for the Titans, Zach Reed went 1 for 1 with two runs scored, Ross Drawbaugh went 1 for 1 with one RBI and two walks, Scott Trail went 1 for 1 with one run scored and two walks and Joe Jasinski doubled and collected two RBIs. For the Hawks, Tyler Wagner went 2 for 3, including a double; Ben Reed went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; and Tommy Bramley went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Vikings 9, Mount Wolf 8: At Shiloh, Corey Wise's sacrifice fly with two outs scored Carson Fries from third in the bottom of the seventh to cap off a three-run inning to give the Vikings a walk-off home victory. Teammate Jeff Minot hit a two-run single earlier in the inning to tie the game at 8-8. For the game, Minot went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and one run scored; Cole Bixler went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; and Fries threw six innings of relief, striking out three, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Wolves, Drew Sassaman double and collected three RBIs, while Zeb Stough went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored. The Vikings improved 9-4.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 12, York Township 1: At York Township, Josh Kreider led the Pistons to the road victory by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Also excelling for EP were Nick Lucky (two hits, three runs), Brett Alaimo (two hits, two runs), Devin Strickler (two hits, RBI, run), Ryky Smith (homer, two RBIs, two runs) and starting pitcher Terry Godfrey (five innings pitched, two strikeouts, zero walks, two hits allowed, win). For the home team, Matt Attig went 2 for 4 with one run scored. First-place EP improved to 11-2.

Jacobus 4, Hallam 3: At Jacobus, Andrew Chronister led the Jackals to the home victory by going 3 for 3, including a homer and a double, while collecting three RBIs. Also for Jacobus, Mike Crowe threw a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win, while Josh Royer went 2 for 2 with one run scored. For the Express, Matthew Carta threw a complete game, striking out 10, walking two and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss; Alex Tucci went 4 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; and Zach Zambito hit a solo homer and scored two runs.

LEGION GAMES

Glen Rock 8, Suburban York 4: At Suburban, Josh Pecunes led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Glen Rock, Ryan Butler went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Nick Bender went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Logan Houser threw four shutout innings of relief, striking out seven, walking four and allowing three hits to close out the game. For Suburban, Collin Boldt went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI, while Brayden Gentzyel went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 4, Spring Grove 3: At Spring Grove, Mason Diaz led the visitors to the victory by belting two doubles with two RBIs. Also for Bermudian, Tyson Carpenter doubled with two runs scored, two stolen bases and two walks. For Spring Grove, Drew Miller went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Brock Allison went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Landon Bailey struck out the side in an inning of relief.

Gettysburg 2, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Zach Williams led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing three hits. Wyatt Sokol and Logan Newell each went 2 for 3 with one run scored for Gettysburg. For Hanover, Alex Forsythe threw a complete game, striking out four, walking none and allowing no earned runs. Forsythe also doubled with one RBI.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.