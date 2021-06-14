MONDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: In Legion, Red Lion keeps rolling; Shiloh hurler throws no-hitter

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Red Lion continued to dominate as a team and Shiloh’s Marcus Ropp dominated on the mound.

Those were the highlights of Monday evening’s York-Adams American Legion baseball action.

Red Lion cruised to a 10-0 triumph over visiting Suburban York to improve to 4-0, having won each of those four games by at least four runs.

Ropp, meanwhile, pitched a six-inning no-hitter to pace Shiloh to a 10-0 victory at Glen Rock, striking out four and walking none. He needed just 62 pitches in his efficient effort.

Red Lion, which now has a half game lead over Northeastern (3-0) in the East Division, has outscored its opposition thus far, 36-8.

Monday, starting pitcher Brandon Ritchey led Red Lion by throwing six shutout innings, striking out five, walking none and allowing just two singles to pick up the win. Ritchey also doubled at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored.

Also excelling for Red Lion were Nick Hardesty (two hits, two runs), Corbin Sparks (triple, two runs scored, RBI, two walks) and Jacob Earnest (1 for 1, two RBIs).

For Suburban York, Shane Regener went 1 for 1.

In Shiloh’s win, Ropp got hitting support from Dylan Sechrist (2 for 2, RBI, run, two walks) and Carter Hughes (1 for 3, three RBIs, two walks, run). Shiloh took advantage of 14 walks allowed by Glen Rock pitchers to produce 10 runs on four hits.

For Glen Rock, Ryan Barrett threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out five, walking three and allowing one hit.

OTHER LEGION GAMES

Spring Grove 11, Dover 7 (6 innings): At Spring Grove, Landon Bailey led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 3 with five RBIs and two stolen bases. Also excelling for Spring Grove were Owen Sporer (1 for 2, two runs, RBI, two stolen bases), Brock Allison (1 for 2, two runs, RBI) and Ethan Fuhrman (1 for 3, two runs, RBI, three stolen bases). As a team, Spring Grove stole nine bases. For Dover, Tanner Rohrbaugh went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, Ben Leib went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Aaron Eckard doubled with one run scored.

New Oxford 10, Gettysburg 0 (6 innings): At Gettysburg, Blake Phillips led the visitors to the victory by throwing a three-hit shutout, striking out three, walking two and allowing three hits. New Oxford’s Charles Clark doubled with three RBIs and one run scored, while Mason Weaver went 1 for 2 with three runs scored and two walks. For Gettysburg, Logan Newell doubled.

Hanover 7, Bermudian 6: At York Springs, Hanover built a 7-1 lead after 2 1/2 innings and held on. Colby Hahn led Hanover with two hits, two RBIs and a walk. Justus Feeser added a double and a walk for Hanover, with an RBI and a run scored, while Chase Roberts walked three times, scored two runs and drove in a run. Roberts also pitched 3 2/3 innings of two-hit, one-run relief to get the win, striking out six and walking none. Bermudian's offense was led by Mason Diaz (four hits, double, three RBIs, run) and Carter Stuart (two hits, double, two runs, RBI). Bermudian's Brodie Smith pitched five innings of two-hit, shutout relief in a no-decision. He struck out three and walked one.

INTERLEAGUE GAME

Vikings 13, Conrads 4: At Shiloh, Jeffrey Minot led the Vikings to the interleague victory by going 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also excelling for the Central League team were Carson Fries (2 for 4, double, four RBIs, two runs), Robbie Bertucio (2 for 3, two runs, RBI), Richard Santiago (2 for 4, two runs scored) and Cole Bixler (1 for 2, two RBIs, run). For Conrads of the Susquehanna League, Kevin Keesey went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Chris Poborsky went 2 for 3, including a double, and Tyler Burchett went 2 for 4.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.