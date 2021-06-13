SATURDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Susquehanna League-leading East Prospect captures two wins

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It was a very productive Saturday for the East Prospect Pistons.

In the morning, the Susquehanna League leaders rallied for an 8-4 interleague victory Mechanicsburg from the Central League.

In the afternoon, Prospect earned an 11-4 Susquehanna League win over York Township.

Both games were played at Prospect.

In the win vs. Mechanicsburg, Nick Lucky belted a three-run homer to cap the Pistons’ four-run fifth inning. That rally allowed EP to erase a 4-2 Mechanicsburg lead. Lucky finished with five RBIs.

Brett Alaimo (three hits, two triples, two runs, RBI), Austin Denlinger (two hits, double, two runs, two RBIs) and Ryky Smith (two hits, double, run) also excelled for EP. Jeremy Sabathne got the complete-game win, striking out seven without a walk.

Mechanicsburg was led by Ryan Gray (three hits, two homers, four RBIs, two runs) and Riley Shafer (two hits, run).

In the victory over Township, Denlinger (three hits, two RBIs, run) and Alaimo (two hits, three RBIs, run) again excelled. Mike Specht (triple, two RBIs, run) also shined for the Pistons, who improved to 10-2. Tyler Butcher got the complete-game win.

Roberto Barranca (three hits, run) and Andy Freeburger (two hits, RBI, run) led Township.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Stewartstown 4, Dillsburg 3: At Stewartstown, Cody Brittain pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win, striking out 13 and walking four. The Vets’ offense was paced by Adam Allshouse (three hits, run), Jesse Brittain (double, two RBIs) and Jere Preston (two RBIs, run, hit). Cam Kearns had two hits for Dillsburg, while Toby Sponseller had a solo homer. Jam Heisey pitched a complete game for Dillsburg, but took the loss.

Vikings 2, York Township 1: At Township, Nick Barnett pitched 5 2/3 innings and didn’t allow an earned run to get the win. Chase James led the Vikings offense with a triple, a run scored and a walk. James Guiseppe pitched a complete game for Township and didn’t allow an earned run, but took the tough-luck loss. Max Naill had three hits and a run scored for Township.

Mount Wolf 3, Conrads 1: At Conrads, Kevin Erinan pitched a complete-game seven-hitter to get the win. He struck out seven without a walk. Drew Sassaman (two hits, run), Grant Hoover (two RBIs, hit) and Steve Pokopec (double, RBI, run, walk) led the Wolves’ offense. Josh Knaub pitched a complete game for Conrads, but took the loss. Knaub also had three hits, while Conrads’ Alex Palmer doubled with a run scored.

Jefferson 9, Jacobus 2: At Jacobus, Tanner Rock struck out 14 over six innings to get the win. He allowed two hits and one earned run. Emidio Bucci (three hits, double, RBI, run), Joe Jasinski (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run), Aaron Becker (two doubles, three RBIs) and Tyler Troxel (double, two RBIs, two runs) paced Jefferson’s offense.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Hallam 4, Jacobus 3: At Hallam, Drew Dellinger’s three-run homer sparked a four-run second inning that carried the home team to victory. Kerry Clark added two hits for the winners, while Jacob Bardo doubled. Clark also pitched two innings of shutout relief for Hallam (9-3). Andrew Chronister (two hits, two RBIs, double) and Dayne Yourkavitch (double, RBI, run) paced Jacobus.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.