THURSDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Stoverstown routs Glen Rock in showdown for Central top spot

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

In a showdown for first place in the Central League, red-hot Stoverstown left little doubt about the outcome on Thursday evening.

The Tigers used a three-run third and an eight-run fourth to pound out an 11-2 triumph over visiting Glen Rock.

Stoverstown has now won nine straight games to improve to 9-2 overall. Glen Rock fell to 8-3.

Joe Capobianco led the Tigers with two solo homers. Joe Yourgal went 2 for 4 for Stoverstown, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also excelling for the Tigers offensively were Nick Spangler (2 for 4, double, two runs, RBI), Xavier Bonilla (2 for 2, run, two walks) and Chris Mattison (grand slam).

Mattison also closed out the game on the mound by striking out the side in the seventh.

For Glen Rock, Alex Hess went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while Brendan Martin doubled with one run scored.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Mount Wolf 3, Baltimore Brew Crew 2: At Mount Wolf, Mark Burnside led the Wolves with a double and three RBIs. Andrew Srebroski went 2 for 4 with one run scored for the Wolves. For Brew Crew, Connor Goodie and Jordan Kunkel each went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Hallam 6, York Township 5: At Hallam, one big inning, and two big swings, helped Hallam to the win. Matt Ruth's grand slam in the bottom of the fifth highlighted a six-run Hallam outburst. That proved to be all the runs the Express would get -- or need. Hallam’s Eric McNeil also connected for a two-run homer in the fifth. Alex Tucci threw six innings of relief for the Express, striking out six, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win. For Township, Roberto Barranca went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Matt Attig went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and Max Naill went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Hallam improved to 8-3.

East Prospect 17, Jacobus 11: At Jacobus, Austin Denlinger led the Pistons to the victory by going 5 for 5, including a homer and three doubles, to go with six RBIs and three runs scored. Also excelling for EP were Jordan Higgins (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Brett Alaimo (three hits, double, two runs), Ryky Smith (two homers, four RBIs, two runs), Devin Strickler (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Nick Lucky (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run) and Hunter McClintock (three runs, three walks, hit). For the Jackals, Andrew Chronister went 4 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and three runs scored; Shane Hulbert went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks; and Christopher Keefer went 2 for 5, including a homer, with four RBIs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.