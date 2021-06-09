WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Chase Roberts pitches Hanover to American Legion triumph

STEVE HEISER

Chase Roberts pitched Hanover to a York-Adams American Legion baseball victory on Wednesday night.

Roberts started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out eight and walking two, in a 3-1 triumph at Gettysburg. Roberts didn't allow any earned runs to pick up the win.

Hanover's Blake DiPietro went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored.

For Gettysburg, Zach Williams went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Chris Boone went 2 for 4.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Mechanicsburg 2, Manchester 0: At Mechanicsburg, Travis Miller led the Cardinals to the home victory by throwing a six-hit shutout, striking out eight, walking three and allowing six hits. Teammate Zane Grimes went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored. For the Indians, Robbie Elzinga went 2 for 3, Justin Lichtenwalner went 2 for 4, Logan Allison went 1 for 2 with two walks and starting pitcher Bryce Snyder threw four innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing one run, but took the loss.

