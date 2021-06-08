TUESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Surging Stoverstown now tied for Central top spot

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Surging Stoverstown is now tied for first place in the Central League baseball standings.

The Tigers earned a road win at Jefferson on Tuesday evening, 6-2, to improve to 8-2. Stoverstown has now won eight straight games after an 0-2 start.

Tuesday’s win pushed the Tigers into a deadlock for first place in the league with idle Glen Rock, which is also 8-2. Glen Rock is the defending CL playoff champion.

Stoverstown’s latest win came over the defending CL regular-season champion. The Titans are struggling this year, however, dropping to 3-5.

Joe Yourgal led the Tigers over Jefferson by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking none and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Yourgal also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored.

Also excelling for Stoverstown were Matt Taylor (double, run) and Pete Capobianco (1 for 3, two RBIs).

For Jefferson, Ross Drawbaugh went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored, while Scott Trail connected for a solo homer.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Vikings 1, Manchester 0: At Manchester, Ryan Santiago led the Vikings when he connected in the top of the seventh with a leadoff homer to break the 0-0 tie. Vikings’ Shane Haffner threw a shutout, striking out five, walking three and allowing four hits. Vikings’ Robbie Bertucio went 2 for 3. For the Indians, Michael Houseal threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out three, walking one and allowing six hits, but took the loss. Logan Allison doubled for Manchester.

Mechanicsburg 6, Mount Wolf 0: At Mount Wolf, Kyle Otstot led the Cardinals by throwing a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking two. Mechanicsburg’s Ryan Gray went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. For Mount Wolf, Mark Burnside went 2 for 3, including a double, while starting pitcher Joe Harris threw five innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

Brew Crew 5, Pleasureville 4: At Pleasureville, Stephen Cook led the Brew Crew by throwing a complete game, striking out 11, walking six and allowing three earned runs. Teammate Zach Nadolny went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. For Pleasureville, Jason Krieger doubled with two RBIs, while Tommy Bramley doubled with two walks.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hallam 10, York Township 4: At Hallam, Kerry Clark led the Express by going 2 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored. Also for Hallam, Brody Hinkle went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Alex Tucci went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored; and Matthew Carta threw five innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Carta also doubled with one RBI and one run scored. For Township, Jeff Deveney went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Roger Shultz went 3 for 3.

East Prospect 4, Jacobus 1: At East Prospect, Terry Godfrey led the Pistons by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking none and allowing five hits. Also for the Pistons, Brett Alaimo doubled with two runs scored and two walks, Mark Schauren went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Drake Renn hit a solo homer. For Jacobus, Collin Slenker doubled with one run scored, Dayne Yourkavitch doubled with one RBI and Mike Crowe threw a complete game, striking out four, walking six and allowing three earned runs.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

New Oxford 4, Hanover 1: At New Oxford, Blake Phillips threw a complete game to get the win, striking out six, walking two and allowing five hits. Teammate Luke Rickrode went 2 for 2 with one run scored. For Hanover, Colin Dehaas went 2 for 3, while Blake DiPietro went 2 for 4.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.