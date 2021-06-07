MONDAY'S YORK-ADAMS LEGION BASEBALL: Northeastern walks off with win over Glen Rock

STEVE HEISER

It took eight innings, but Northeastern finally walked off with a 3-2 win over Glen Rock on Monday evening in York-Adams American Legion baseball action in Manchester.

Rafael Font scored from third on a one-out single from Brinden Floyd in the bottom of eighth for the winning run.

Floyd also threw two innings of shutout, hitless relief to pick up the win, striking out three and walking one. Floyd also finished with two hits at the plate.

Northeastern’s Zachary Bortner went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Brady Billings started the game on the mound for Northeastern, throwing six innings and allowing two runs. He struck out four, walked one and allowed four hits, but received a no-decision.

For Glen Rock, Isaiah Durham went 2 for 2 with one run scored, Josh Pecunes doubled with one RBI and one run scored and Logan Houser started the game on the mound, throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine, walking five and allowing one single, but received a no-decision.

OTHER LEGION BASEBALL

Shiloh 7, Suburban York 1: At Suburban, Matt Knisley led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one hit. Shiloh’s offense was led by Nickolas Barnett (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Jake Knisley (hit, two RBIs) and Brayden Landis (hit, RBI). For Suburban, Nick Andricos doubled with one run scored.

Spring Grove 11, Gettysburg 1: At Gettysburg, Nizeah Mummert led the visitors to the victory by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also excelling for Spring Grove were Mark Luta (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Jett Smith (two hits, RBI), Owen Sporer (three RBIs, two runs) and Luke Bailey (five innings of shutout relief, win, four strikeouts, three walks). For Gettysburg, Wyatt Sokol doubled, with one run scored and two walks.

Dover 11, Bermudian Springs 0 (5 innings): At Dover, Tyler Cutwright led the home team to the victory by pitching a five-inning shutout, striking out nine, walking two and allowing three hits. Cutwright also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Dover also got big nights from Owen Kennell (two hits, two RBIs, two runs, two stolen bases) and Nate Hammock (two hits, two RBIs, run).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO’Linda contributed to this report.