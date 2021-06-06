WEEKEND BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Shimmels power Hallam to interleague win over Brew Crew

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Shimmels powered Hallam to a 12-1 victory over the Brew Crew in interleague baseball action on Saturday at Hallam.

Owen Shimmel had three hits (including a double) with two RBIs and a run scored. Colby Shimmel got the win on the mound, pitching four innings of three-hit shutout ball, striking out 11 without a walk to get the win. Colby Shimmel also drove in two runs for the Susquehanna League team.

Kerry Clark (three hits, two doubles, three RBIs, run), Alex Tucci (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Dan Wecker (double, two RBIs, run) also excelled for the Express in the victory over the Central League team.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Windsor 6, Mechanicsburg 1: At Mechanicsburg, Zach Gettys pitched six innings of two-hit ball without allowing an earned run. He struck out six and walked one. Shawn Wilson doubled and drove in three runs for the winners. Tyler Stabley also drove in two runs, while Connor Dewees had three hits and two runs scored.

Manchester 6, York Township 4: At Manchester, the home team scored six runs in the first two innings and that proved enough to get the win. Justin Lichtenwalner (double, two RBIs, run), Logan Alison (two RBIs, run) and Austin Allison (hit, RBI, run, two walks) led Manchester. Matt Attig (two hits, double, RBI), Andy Freeburger (two hits, run) and Dennis Porter (hit, two RBIs) paced Township. Kody Reeser allowed two runs over five innings to get the win, striking out nine.

Pleasureville 2, Conrads 0: At Pleasureville, Jason Krieger (four innings) and Alex Meyers (three innings) combined on a five-hit shutout for Pleasureville. They also combined for 13 strikeouts and two walks allowed. Krieger got the win and Meyers got the save. Glen Dietrich doubled and drove in both Pleasureville runs in the first inning. Ben Reed added two hits and a run scored for the winners. Channing Bratton and Loch Williams each had two hits for Conrads. One of Williams’ hits was a double.

Mount Wolf 9, Jacobus 0: At Mount Wolf, Kevin Ehrman got the win for Mount Wolf, going six shutout innings and allowing three hits, striking out four and walking two. The Wolves’ offense was led by Steve Pokopec (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run), Grant Hoover (homer, three RBIs, run), Mark Burnside (two hits, run), Nick Sprenkle (two hits, double, run) and Jesse Sargen (two RBIs, run, hit)

Jefferson 8, Felton 0: At Jefferson, Tanner Rock (five innings) and Zachary Kauffman (two innings) combined on a one-hit shutout. They combined for 11 strikeouts and two walks, with Rock getting 10 of the strikeouts. Scott Trail and Dylan Shaffer each had two RBIs for Jefferson. Jefferson’s Tyler Troxel had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. Jefferson’s Zach Reed had two hits and a run scored, while his teammate, Derek Sheckard, had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Jefferson’s Ross Drawbaugh doubled with two runs scored. Felton’s Treyton Smith pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs.

Stewartstown 9, Vikings 4: At Vikings, Ryan McMillan belted two homers and drove in three runs to lead Stewartstown. Bubba Jacobs doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run for Stewartstown, while Jesse Brittain had two hits, including a double, with a run scored. Also excelling for the Vets were Jason Mitchell (double, two runs, RBI), Matt Buckery (double, two runs) and Justin Sommer (double, run). Vikings jumped out to a 3-1 first-inning lead, but couldn’t hold on. Sommer pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out four. Cody Brittain added three innings of one-run relief, striking out six. Vikings was paced by Carson Fries (hit, two RBIs), Richard Santiago (double, RBI, run, walk) and Mike Santiago (two hits).

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Glen Rock 6, Dillsburg 1: Alex Coombes pitched a complete-game four-hitter without allowing an earned run. He struck out five and walked three. Glen Rock’s offense was led by Trevor Walzl (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Justin Anderson (two hits, run), Dan Rogers (two hits, double) and Dan Rhodes (two hits). Dillsburg’s Colby Saussaman pitched 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Dillsburg 11, Glen Rock 3: Toby Sponseller powered Dillsburg with four hits, including a homer and two doubles, while also driving in five runs and scoring three runs. Dillsburg’s other leaders were Jeremy Gilbert (two hits, three RBIs), Cam Kearns (three hits, RBI, run), Dalton Miller (two hits, three runs, RBI) and Tyler Yohn (two hits, double, RBI). , Dan Leitholf pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win. Glen Rock’s Trevor Walzl had two doubles and a run scored.

LEGION BASEBALL

Red Lion 5, Shiloh 1: At Shiloh, Shane Guise pitched 5 2/3 innings of four-hit ball to get the win on Sunday evening, allowing one run, while striking out five and walking three. Nick Hardesty finished up with 1 1/3 innings of hitless, shutout relief, striking out two without a walk. Red Lion's offense was led by Chase Morris (three hits, RBI, run), Brandon Ritchey (triple, double, RBI, run), Hardesty (hit, RBI, run) and Sam Koons (double, run). Anthony Rios had two hits and a run scored for Shiloh.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.