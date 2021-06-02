WEDNESDAY'S LEGION BASEBALL: Red Lion slugs its way to a victory over Suburban York

STEVE HEISER

Ryan Stabley excelled at the plate and on the mound on Wednesday to lead Red Lion to a 12-3 victory at Suburban York in a York-Adams American Legion baseball contest.

Stabley finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. He also pitched six innings and didn't allow an earned run to get the win, giving up three hits, while striking out six and walking two.

Also excelling for Red Lion offensively were Reid Anderson (three hits, RBI, run), Brandon Ritchey (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Shane Guise (two hits, double, three RBIs) and Jacob Earnest (triple, three runs).

For Suburban York, Kyan Stockman went 1 for 3 with one RBI.

Red Lion outhit Suburban 15-3. Red Lion led 4-3 going into the fifth inning when it plated six runs to break the game open.

OTHER LEGION GAMES

Spring Grove 8, Dover 4: At Dover, Luke Bailey led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out six, walking four and allowing one earned run and four hits to pick up the win. Also for Spring Grove, Landon Bailey went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Mark Luta went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. For Dover, Owen Kennell went 3 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Tanner Rohrbaugh went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Glen Rock 8, Shiloh 0: At Shiloh, A.J. Miller led the visitors to the victory by going 4 for 4, including a triple and a double, while collecting two RBIs. Also for Glen Rock, Luke Geiple went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Logan Houser, Joe Smith and Nick Bender combined to throw a shutout on the mound, striking out 11, walking eight and allowing two singles. For Shiloh, Anthony Rios went 1 for 1.

New Oxford 2, Gettysburg 0: At Gettysburg, Mason Weaver led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven, walking five and allowing two singles to pick up the win. Coy Baker went 2 for 3 for New Oxford, while Josh Bethas went 2 for 4, including a triple and one RBI. For Gettysburg, starting pitcher Kyle Meckley threw six innings, striking out six, walking two and and allowing one earned run, but took the loss.

Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.