TUESDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Central League enjoys 3-0 night vs. Susquehanna League

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It was a perfect day for Central League teams on Tuesday in their interleague baseball battles against the Susquehanna League.

Manchester, Stoverstown and Dillsburg picked up the interleague triumphs. Manchester beat visiting Hallam, 4-0; Stoverstown beat visiting York Township, 6-1; and Dillsburg won at Conrads, 4-2.

At Manchester, Michael Houseal led the Indians by starting the game on the mound and throwing six shutout innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing three hits.

The Manchester offense was paced by Logan Allison (two hits, two RBIs, run), while relief pitcher Kody Reeser closed out the game by striking out the side. For Hallam, Matt Ruth doubled, while starting pitcher Kerry Clark threw five innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing three earned runs, but took the loss.

At Stoverstown, Joe Yourgal led the Tigers by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing five singles.

The Stoverstown attack was paced by Nick Spangler (three hits, double), Xavier Bonilla (two hits, three runs, two RBIs), Matt Taylor (double, two RBIs, run) and Owen Sporer (1 for 1, RBI, run).

At Conrads, Dillsburg’s Tyler Yohn went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Dalton Miller went 2 for 4. Dillsburg’s Kenny Runkel started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking four and allowing one earned run in a no-decision. For Conrads, starting pitcher Nolan Boushell threw six innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Mechanicsburg 12, Vikings 3: At Shiloh, A.J. Wenrich led the Cardinals to the road victory by going 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Mechanicsburg, Ryan Gray went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and three walks, while Logan Sauve doubled with two runs scored and an RBI. For the Vikings, Corey Wise went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored; Richard Santiago went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; and Trent Ketterman went 2 for 3.

AMERICAN LEGION GAME

Dover 8, New Oxford 4: At New Oxford, Owen Kennell led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Dover, Parker Bankowski went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; Aaron Eckard went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; and Nate Hammock went 2 for 4 with one RBI, while also pitching 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out four, walking two and allowing three hits to pick up the win. For New Oxford, Joe Fuhrman went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.