LOCAL BASEBALL: Pitchers continue to shine for unbeaten Central League leader Glen Rock

Glen Rock got another strong pitching effort to remain unbeaten in Central League baseball action.

The Rock captured a 5-1 victory over visiting Mount Wolf on Thursday evening and improved to 7-0.

First-place Glen Rock has given up just 10 runs all season and hasn’t permitted more than three runs in a game.

Thursday, Alex Coombes started on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Matt Gardner pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow an earned run, striking out three.

Offensively for Glen Rock, Justin Anderson went 1 for 2 with one run scored, while Jonathan Lugo went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored.

For the Wolves, Grant Hoover doubled with one run scored.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mechanicsburg 1, Pleasureville 0: At Mechanicsburg, Luke Morgan led the Cardinals to the home victory by throwing a shutout, striking out seven, walking none and allowing three singles. Mechanicsburg’s Teed Wertz went 3 for 3, while Ryan Gray went 2 for 3. For Pleasureville, Landon Ness threw a complete game, striking out seven and walking none, while teammate Cannon Maye went 1 for 2.

Vikings 1, Jefferson 0: At Shiloh, Alex Rohrbaugh led the Vikings to the home victory by throwing a shutout, striking out four, walking two and allowing four singles. Vikings’ Richard Santiago doubled with one RBI, while Cole Bixler went 1 for 2 with one run scored. For Jefferson, Brian Bossom threw a complete game, striking out two, walking one and allowing two hits, but took the loss. Jefferson’s Joe Jasinski went 1 for 1. Vikings improved to 4-1.

Stoverstown 13, Dillsburg 2: At Stoverstown, Daryl Harang led the Tigers to the home victory by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while also starting the game on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Also excelling for Stoverstown were Brandon Warner (2 for 4, two RBIs, run), Levi Krause (double, two RBIs, run, two walks) and Austin Rickrode (1 for 2, two runs, RBI, two walks). For the Dillsburg, Dylan Pentz went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored, while Jam Heisey went 2 for 2 and Cam Kearns went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Conrads 3, Hallam 2 (8 innings): At Conrads, Ben Bills’ one-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored Channing Bratton to clinch the walk-off victory for the home team. Conrads’ Randy Stewart started the game on the mound and threw 7 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking two. Conrads’ Logan Grazuties doubled with one RBI, while Kevin Keesey went 1 for 2 with one RBI. For the Express, Eric McNeil went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored; Colby Shimmel went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Angel Matias went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Shimmel also started the game on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out eight and walking one to take a no-decision. Hallam fell to 4-1.

Stewartstown 13, East Prospect 3: At Stewartstown, Jere Preston went 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Vets to the home victory. Also for Stewartstown, Ryan McMillan went 2 for 2, including a double, with three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks; Wyatt McCleary went 2 for 3; Cody Brittain went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; and Jared Mitchell homered and collected three RBIs. Brittain also started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one earned run to get the win. For the Pistons, Ryan Smith went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Jordan Higgins doubled. EP fell to 4-2, with both losses to Stewartstown (2-3).

AMERICAN LEGION GAME

New Oxford 11, Bermudian Springs 0 (5 innings): At York Springs, Mason Weaver led the visitors to the victory by throwing all five innings on the mound, striking out six, walking none and allowing one single. Weaver also connected at the plate, by going 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI. Also for New Oxford, Coy Baker went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jacob Little went 2 for 2, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored. For Bermudian, Ethan Shearer went 1 for 1.

