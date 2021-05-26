Northeastern captures win in York-Adams American Legion baseball opener

STAFF REPORT

Northeastern opened up its York-Adams American Legion baseball season on Wednesday with a 6-2 victory over Suburban York in Manchester.

Quinn Shindler led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out nine, walking three and allowing one earned run.

Also for Northeastern, Ryan Draggoo went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, while Zachary Bortner went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored.

For Suburban York, Brayden Gentzyel went 1 for 1 with two RBIs, while Luke Andricos went 1 for 2 with one run scored.