TUESDAY'S ADULT BASEBALL: Hallam continues unbeaten Susquehanna League season

STEVE HEISER

Hallam continued its perfect start to the 2021 Susquehanna League baseball season on Tuesday night.

The Express notched a 4-1 victory over visiting Conrads.

Hallam improved to 4-0 and is the only remaining unbeaten team in the league.

Hallam got a combined five-hitter from Alex Tucci and Matt Ruth. Tucci went four innings and allowed four hits and one run to get the win. He struck out four and walked three. Ruth pitched three innings of shutout relief, allowing one hit to get the save. He struck out three and walked two.

Angel Matias had three hits, including two doubles, with a run scored to lead Hallam’s eight-hit attack. Dan Wecker added two hits, including a double, with a run scored for the winners, while Kerry Clark doubled with two RBIs. Hallam’s Zach Zambito also doubled with an RBI.

Josh Knaub had two hits for Conrads, while Austin Ruzika-Porter had Conrads’ lone RBI.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 7, Stewartstown 1: At East Prospect, Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish threw a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing four hits to lead the Pistons. Leading EP’s offense were Anthony Torreullas (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Mark Schauren (two hits, two RBIs, run) and Mike Specht (two hits, run). For the Vets, Evan Tanner went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Windsor 8, York Township 7: At Windsor, Shawn Wilson led the Cardinals to the home victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also excelling for Windsor were Connor Dewees (two hits, RBI, run), Ryan Stabley (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Drew Cusick (double, three RBIs, run). For Township, Micah Striebig went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored, while Matt Attig went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Dillsburg 5, Jefferson 2: At Jefferson, Jam Heisey led Dillsburg to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also excelling for Dillsburg were Toby Sponseller (1 for 3, three RBIs) and Jake Sacoman (triple, three runs). For Jefferson, Scott Trail went 2 for 3, including a double, while Sam Crater threw a complete game, striking out 11, walking none and allowing five hits, but took took the loss.

Vikings 4, Pleasureville 3: At Pleasureville, the Vikings led 4-3 after four innings and went on to capture the road victory. Individually for the Vikings, Richard Santiago went 2 for 4 with one run scored, Cole Bixler homered with two RBIs and Mike Santiago doubled with two RBIs. For the Hawks, Ben Reed went 1 for 2 with one RBI and Devin Dellinger doubled with one run scored.

Stoverstown 3, Mount Wolf 0: At Mount Wolf, Kyle Raubenstine and Bryan Haberstroll combined to throw a four-hit shutout to lead the Tigers to the road victory. They combined to strike out seven, while walking three. Leading the Stoverstown offense were Xavier Bonilla (two hits, RBI), Dylan Spangler (two hits, run) and Brandon Warner (two hits, run). For the Wolves, Steve Pokopec went 2 for 2. For the game, the two teams combined for 15 hits, all singles.

Mechanicsburg 5, Brew Crew 3: At Mechanicsburg, Zane Grimes led the Cardinals to the home victory by going 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Teed Wertz went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For Brew Crew, Jordan Kunkel went 2 for 3 with one run scored

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.