SATURDAY'S ADULT BASEBALL: Brittains come up big in Stewartstown's win over East Prospect

STEVE HEISER

Two big sixth-inning swings helped Stewartstown hand East Prospect its first Susquehanna League loss of the season on Saturday.

East Prospect entered the bottom of the sixth with a 3-0 lead behind their ace, Dylan Stoops.

Cody Brittain, however, tied it up with a three-run homer and Jesse Brittain followed two batters later with a two-run homer to give Stewartstown a 5-3 lead.

That turned out to be the final score, dropping East Prospect to 3-1 on the season. Stewartstown, meanwhile, picked up its first victory of the season to improve to 1-2.

Cole Sinnott got the win with two innings of shutout relief for Stewartstown, striking out four.

Stoops took the complete-game loss, despite striking out 14.

Prospect’s offense was paced by Brett Alaimo (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Mike Specht (two hits, double) and Anthony Torreullas (two hits, double).

OTHER

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

Hallam 4, Conrads 0: At New Bridgeville, Matthew Carta pitched a one-hit shutout for Hallam, which improved to 3-0 and is now alone in first place in the Susquehanna League. Carta struck out eight and walked three. Channing Bratton (four innings, one earned run) and Andrew Ross (three innings, one earned run) combined on a four-hitter for Conrads. Angel Matias doubled for the winners, while Alex Tucci had a single, RBI and run scored.

Jacobus 11, Felton 2: At Felton, Nathaniel Cox (two hits, three RBIs, two runs), Michael Godfrey (triple, double, three RBIs, run), Christopher Keefer (homer, three RBIs), Trey Pridgen (two hits, RBI, run), Nathan Chronister (two hits, run), Andrew Chronister (triple, RBI) and Brendon Delridge (six innings pitched, two earned runs, win) paced Jacobus to the win. Felton was paced by Jason Aspito (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Aidan Masters (two hits, triple, run), Phil Orzechowski (two hits) and Lee Kling (double).

York Township 11, Windsor 1: At York Township, Tyler Page pitched six innings and allowed on run to pick up the win for Township. He struck out six. Township’s offensive leaders were Roberto Barranca (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Matt Attig (three hits, RBI, run), Max Naill (two hits, two runs, RBI), Zach Ness (two hits, RBI, run), Matt Striebig (two RBIs, two runs), Andy Freeburger (double, run) and Jeff Deveney (double). Windsor was led by Shawn Wilson (two hits, double, RBI), Cole Daugherty (two hits, double, run), Kyle Daugherty (double) and Connor Dewees (double).

Windsor 5, York Township 4: At York Township, Grant Schwartz belted an RBI double in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie. Schwartz finished with four hits, including a homer and two doubles, to go with four RBIs and two runs scored. Chris Tenney added two hits, including a double, with an RBI for the winners. Windsor’s Shawn Wilson also doubled, with a run scored. Hunter Sentz pitched a complete game to get the win, allowing one earned run. Township’s Brady Lefever had three hits with an RBI.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Glen Rock 12, Mechanicsburg 3: At Mechanicsburg, Justin Anderson slugged two homers and drove in four runs to power first-place Glen Rock, which improved to 4-0. Anderson also scored three runs. The winners also got big offensive efforts from Dan Rogers (triple, double, three runs, RBI), Luke Kelly (two doubles, two RBIs), James Wiercinski (two RBIs, hit), Luke Knott (two RBIs, run) and Jonathan Lugo (four walks, three runs). Wiercinski got the win on the mound, allowing one earned run over six innings while striking out 10.

