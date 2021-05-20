THURSDAY'S ADULT BASEBALL: Cole Daugherty powers Windsor to win with grand slam, six RBIs

STEVE HEISER

Cole Daugherty drove in six runs, including a grand slam, to power Windsor to a 12-2 Susquehanna League victory at Jacobus on Thursday night.

Daugherty finished the game 2 for 2, scoring three runs.

Also for Windsor, Connor Dewees had two doubles with three RBIs and three runs scored, Matt Robinson went 2 for 4 and starting pitcher Shawn Wilson threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

For the Jackals, John Dyson went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

East Prospect 16, Felton 0 (6 innings): At Felton, Anthony Torreullas led the Pistons by belting a homer and two doubles, to go with six RBIs and three runs scored. Also excelling for Prospect were Mike Specht (3 for 6, two runs, RBI), Dalton Renn (2 for 3, two runs, two walks), Ryky Smith (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs), Drake Renn (2 for 4, two RBIs, run), Jeremy Mohr (double, two RBIs, two runs) and Jeremy Sabathne (six innings pitched, seven strikeouts, one walk, four hits allowed, win). For Felton, Kameron Bayman went 2 for 3, including a triple.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 2, Pleasureville 1: At Stoverstown, Trevor Farrell and Bryan Haberstroll combined to throw a seven-hitter, striking out a combined 13 batters, walking two and allowing no earned runs to lead the Tigers to the home victory. Stoverstown's Brandon Warner went 2 for 3, including a double, while Levi Krause went 1 for 3 with one RBI. For the Hawks, Ben Reed went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Landon Ness went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Ness also started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out four and walking four to take a no-decision.

Manchester 12, South Mountain 3: At Manchester, Justin Lichtenwalner led the Indians to the home victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, including a homer, with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Also for Manchester, Logan Allison went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Jonah Latshaw went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI and starting pitcher Mike Baker threw six innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win. For South Mountain, Tyler Yohn doubled with one run scored and one RBI.

Vikings 4, Brew Crew 2 (8 innings): At Shiloh, Jeff Minot hit a two-out double in the top of the eighth to score Richard Santiago from second to take the lead. That proved to be the game-winning run. Minot went 2 for 4, while Allen Rohrbaugh went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Vikings' Ethan Zorbaugh threw a complete game, striking out one, walking five and allowing four hits to pick up the win. For Brew Crew, Connor Goodie went 2 for 3, while Stephen Cooke started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out one and walking two, but took a no-decision.