TUESDAY'S ADULT BASEBALL: Glen Rock beats Jefferson, now leads Central League at 4-0

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Glen Rock remained alone in first place in the Central League after earning a 6-2 victory at Jefferson on Tuesday night.

Glen Rock improved to 4-0 on the young season, while Jefferson dropped to 2-1. Glen Rock is the only unbeaten team left in the league.

Kevin Kopas led the visitors by belting homer and a double, while collecting three RBIs.

Also excelling for Glen Rock’s offense were Trevor Walzl (2 for 3, two runs) and Justin Anderson (2 for 4, two RBIs)

Glen Rock’s James Wiercinski threw four innings of relief, striking out seven, walking two and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win.

For Jefferson, Jordan Witmer went 2 for 2, including a double, while Sam Crater went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Stoverstown 11, Vikings 0 (6 innings): At Stoverstown, Joe Yourgal led the Tigers to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing five shutout innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing just three hits to pick up the win. The offensive standouts for Stoverstown included Brandon Warner (2 for 3, double, two runs, RBI), Austin Rickrode (2 for 4, RBI, run), Levi Krause (1 for 2, two RBIs, two runs) and Bryan Haberstroh (double, two runs, RBI, two stolen bases). For the Vikings, Cole Bixler doubled.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

York Township 12, Conrads 4: At York Township, Jeff Deveney went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the home team to the victory. Also excelling for Township were Dennis Porter (2 for 3, double, two RBIs), Roberto Barranca (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Matt Attig (two doubles, two runs, RBI). For Conrads, Ben Bills went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Tracey Carr went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Austin Ruzika-Porter doubled with two RBIs, one run scored and two walks.

East Prospect 14, Felton 2: At East Prospect, Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish led the Pistons to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Dalton Renn paced EP’s offense by going 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also excelling for the Pistons were Mark Schauren (2 for 3, three RBIs, two runs), Ryky Smith (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs) and Brett Alaimo (2 for 4, two runs, RBI).

Windsor 9, Jacobus 3: At Jacobus, Chris Tenney led the Cardinals to the road victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with two runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Windsor, Kyle Daugherty went 3 for 5, including a double, with one run scored; Hunter Sentz went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored; Matt Robinson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; and Ryan Stabley went 2 for 4 with one RBI. For the Jackals, Andrew Chronister went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Carter Williams went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Shane Hulbert went 2 for 4, including a double.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.