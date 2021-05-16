SATURDAY'S ADULT BASEBALL: Conrads rallies to win during opening day of Susquehanna action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Conrads rallied from a 6-5 hole after 4½ innings to grab an 8-7 victory over visiting York Township on Saturday during the opening day of Susquehanna League baseball action in New Bridgeville.

Conrads plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-6 lead and added another run in the bottom of the sixth to extend the margin to 8-6, and then held off a York Township rally in the top of the seventh, when the visitors scored once to account for the final margin.

Austin Ruzika-Porter homered and drove in three runs for the winners. Devin Gohn also homered for Conrads, finishing with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Ben Bills (two hits, run), Tyler Taylor (two hits, RBI, run), Channing Bratton (two hits, run) and Chris Poborsky (double, RBI, run) also excelled for Conrads’ 13-hit attack. Josh Knaub got the win with 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief.

Township was paced by Andy Freeburger (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), Brady Lefever (double, two RBIs) and Micah Striebig (double, run).

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 5, Felton 0: At Felton, Tyler Butcher pitched six innings of four-hit shutout ball to get the win for East Prospect. Ryan Smith pitched a shutout seventh. Mark Schauren homered and drove in three runs for EP, while Dalton Renn also homered. Ryky Smith (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Brainy Rojas (two hits, two runs) also excelled for the Pistons. Brandon Ritchey had two hits for Felton, while Austin Shaeffer doubled. Matthew Shaeffer pitched a complete game for Felton, allowing four earned runs.

Hallam 6, Stewartstown 1: At Hallam, Matthew Carta (4 1/3 innings) and Matt Ruth (2 2/3 innings) combined on a four-hitter, striking out 10 combined batters. Carta got the win. Hallam’s offense was led by Alex Tucci (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Zach Zambito (two hits, RBI). Ryan McMillan had two hits for Stewartstown. Cody Brittain pitched three innings of shutout relief for the Vets.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Glen Rock 8, Pleasureville 2: At Pleasureville, Dan Rogers pitched five innings of five-hit shutout ball to get the win, striking out four. Luke Knott pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow an earned run. Justin Anderson hit a grand slam for the winners. Dan Rhodes (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Kevin Kopas (two hits, two RBIs) also excelled for Glen Rock. Tyler Wagner (two hits, double, RBI) and Glen Dietrich (two hits, triple, run) led Pleasureville. Alex Meyers pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief for Pleasureville. Glen Rock moved to 3-0.

Manchester 3, Mount Wolf 1: At Manchester, Jordan Nichols pitched six innings of three-hit, one-run ball to get the win, striking out 10 and walking two. Justin Lichtenwalner pitched a shutout, hitless seventh to get the save. Lichtenwalner also had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Austin Allison and Ryan Shindler doubled for the winners. Allison drove in a run and Shindler scored a run. Grant Hoover had two hits and an RBI for the Wolves.

Vikings 7, Dillsburg 5: At Vikings, Cole Bixler doubled with two RBIs and a run scored to power the home team to the win. Carson Fries struck out six in two innings of relief, allowing one run, to get the save. Nick Barnett went the first five innings, allowing four runs, to get the win. Dylan Pentz and Nick Sacoman each had two hits and two RBIs for Dillsburg.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.