THURSDAY'S CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL: Jefferson leads way on night when bats come alive

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The bats came alive in a big way on Thursday night in Central League baseball action.

During Tuesday’s four opening-night games, there were just 16 runs scored in total.

During the second night of league action on Thursday, the four league games produced 43 total runs – an increase of 27 runs,

Jefferson led the hitting onslaught in a 19-0 triumph at Pleasureville.

The Titans pounded out 19 hits to improve to 2-0.

Sam Crater had himself a day for Jefferson, going 4 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. He also started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing one hit to pick up the win.

Also for Jefferson, Jordan Witmer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and two runs scored; Ross Drawbaugh homered and doubled with two runs scored; Scott Trail went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; Joe Jasinski went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI; Colin Porter went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Connor Reed belted a grand slam; and Tyler Troxel homered and collected four RBIs.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUYE GAMES

Vikings 6, Mount Wolf 1: At Mount Wolf, Alex Rohrbaugh led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking none and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Vikings’ Grant Myers went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Mike Santiago went 2 for 4, including a double. For the Wolves, Mark Burnside hit a solo homer, while AJ Stento threw six innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing three runs in the losing effort.

Glen Rock 10, Brew Crew 2: At Glen Rock, Luke Knott led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and one run scored. Also for Glen Rock, Trevor Walzl had two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored; Dan Rhodes went 2 for 4, including a double; Zach Holloway homered with three RBIs; and Zack McGillin threw five innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For Brew Crew, Zach Nadolny went 2 for 2 with one RBI.

Manchester 4, Stoverstown 1: At Manchester, Bryce Snyder led the Indians to the home victory by throwing six innings, striking out eight, walking five and allowing three hits to pick up the win. For Manchester, Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Adam Kipp went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and two walks and Justin Lichtenwalner had two RBIs. For Stoverstown, Joe Yourgal went 1 for 2 with one RBI, while Levi Krause tripled with one run scored. Yourgal also threw two innings of hitless, shutout relief, striking out three and walking one.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.