THURSDAY'S BASEBALL: Three Susquehannock pitchers combine on no-hitter in walk-off victory

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Three Susquehannock pitchers combined on a no-hitter and A.J. Miller provided the walk-off, game-winning hit in an eight-inning 3-2 baseball win for the Warriors vs. Bermudian Springs on Thursday in Glen Rock.

Ben Laubach (3 1/3 innings), Garrett Wilson (1 2/3 innings) and Luke Geiple (three innings) combined on the no-hitter. The trio didn’t give up an earned run, but they did walk a combined eight batters. Geiple got the win.

Miller's single with one out in the eighth scored Connor Gillispie from third to win the game. Miller finished 2 for 3, while Laubach doubled with two runs scored and Geiple doubled with two RBIs.

For the Eagles, Carter Stuart threw a complete game, striking out three and walking three.

Susquehannock improved to 9-4 in York-Adams Division III and 10-6 overall. The Warriors have won seven of eight.

Susquehannock is No. 17 in the latest District 3 Class 5-A power rating. After the games of Thursday, May 20, when the final power ratings are set, the top 16 teams will make the district 5-A field.

OTHER BASEBALL

Red Lion 9, South Western 4: At Hanover, Jacob Earnest led the Lions to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Red Lion, Jason Krieger went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Brandon Ritchey went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. For the Mustangs, Levi Loughry went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI, while Kamden Truelove went 2 for 4, including a double. Red Lion improved to 9-6 in the division and 10-7 overall. South Western fell to 7-7 in the division and 9-7 overall.

Dover 5, West York 3: At West York, Tanner Rohrbaugh led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Dover, Levi Sterner went 3 for 4, including a double; Aaron Eckard went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI; and Owen Kennell went 2 for 4 with one RBI. For the Bulldogs, Jeff Minot homered and doubled with two RBIs; Ricky Peters went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored and one RBI; and Evan Jones went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Delone Catholic 4, Bishop McDevitt 1: At McSherrystown, Tyler Hillson threw a complete game, striking out six and walking one to lead the Squires to the home victory. Delone’s Wyatt Schussler homered with two RBIs, while Avery Kuntz went 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Delone is 10-7 after the nonleague win. McDevitt is 10-8.

Hanover 6, York Tech 1: At Hanover, Chase Roberts led the Nighthawks to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing a complete game, striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win. Roberts also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI. Also for Hanover, Mason Smith went 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with two RBIs, while Jake Bamford went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Spartans, Kaden Rogers went 2 for 3, including a double.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO’Linda contributed to this report.