FRIDAY'S BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Surging Dallastown outlasts Northeastern in 12-inning marathon

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown High School baseball team stayed on a winning roll on Friday, but the Northeastern Bobcats made the Wildcats work hard for their latest victory.

Dallastown outlasted Northeastern 6-1 in 12 innings in a York-Adams Division I affair in Manchester.

It was Dallastown's ninth straight win to improve to 12-2 overall and 10-1 in D-I.

The game was scoreless until the top of the 11th, when each team scored once. The Wildcats then erupted for five runs in the top of the 12th to earn the win.

Dallastown’s Andrew Jones pitched eight innings of three-hit shutout ball, only to get a no-decision. Evan Beach added 3 1/3 innings of relief without allowing an earned run. Colin Ahr finished up with two-thirds on an inning pitched for the Wildcats.

Nathan Moser also excelled on the mound for Northeastern, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and zero runs. Nathan Toomey added 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Dallastown’s offensive leaders were Brady Altland (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Conner Barto (two doubles, run), Beach (two hits) and Riley Thomas (two hits). Northeastern’s Andy Srebroski had two doubles and an RBI.

Northeastern dropped to 6-7 overall and 6-6 in D-I.

OTHER BASEBALL

Spring Grove 10, Hershey 6: At Hershey, the Rockets (now 9-4) used an eight-run fifth inning to spark the nonleague victory. Spring Grove was paced by Jett Smith (two hits, RBI, run), Owen Sporer (double, three RBIs, run), Drew Miller (double, two RBIs, run), Cam Gracey (two RBIs) and Eli Tome (double, RBI, run).

Red Land 11, Dover 1 (5 innings): At Red Land, Benny Montgomery (homer, triple, two RBIs, four runs) and Cole Wagner (three hits, three runs, RBI) paced the Patriots to the nonleague victory. Aaron Eckard had two hits, including a double, for Dover. Christian Lubic pitched four innings without allowing an earned run for Red Land, which improved to 10-2.

South Western 5, Littlestown 1: At Hanover, South Western’s Josh Berzonski pitched a three-hit complete game and didn’t allow an earned run or a walk, while striking out nine. Levi Loughry led South Western’s offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Ryan Jones had two hits and an RBI for Littlestown.

Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, Jake Sherdel pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run and six hits to get the win, striking out eight and walking two. Sherdel also doubled for Delone, as did Trent Giraffa. York Catholic’s Anthony Catterall took the complete-game loss, allowing five hits while striking out eight.

Palmyra 11, West York 1 (6 innings): At Palmyra, Jeff Minot had two hits and an RBI in the nonleague loss for West York.

Donegal 10, Kennard-Dale 0 (5 innings): At Mount Joy, the Rams managed just three singles in the nonleague loss. Donegal roughed up Maryland recruit Koy Swanson for five runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.