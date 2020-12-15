York County baseball player ranked among top prospects in nation for 2021 MLB draft

STEVE HEISER

A York County baseball player could be drafted in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

That’s according to rankings released Monday by MLBPipeline.com.

MLBPipeline.com released its list of the top 100 national prospects for the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, which is set for July.

Red Land High School senior Benny Montgomery is listed No. 21 on that list. Last year, 37 players were picked in the first round, including competitive balance selections.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 200-pound outfielder recently signed a letter of intent to play NCAA Division I baseball for the University of Virginia.

Still, depending on where he is drafted and the money he is offered, Montgomery could opt to sign with a major league organization this summer.

For comparison's sake, last year's No. 21 selection in the MLB draft, Jordan Walker, agreed to a $2.9 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Walker was a power-hitting high school third baseman out of Georgia.

According to the MLBPipeline.com list, Montgomery ranks ninth nationally among high school players and is the No. 2 high school outfielder. He is the top-ranked player from Pennsylvania.

“Montgomery does a lot of things really well on the baseball field,” read his MLBPipeline.com biography. “All summer long, he showed off his close to top-of-the-scale speed … and his tremendous raw power that helped him win the Perfect Game All-American Classic Home Run Derby. The main concern with the Virginia recruit had been with his ability to get to that power, with a bit of a rigid swing and flat bat path.

"Though he lacks fluidity in his swing, the 6-foot-4 right-handed hitter did a very good job of making contact against good competition on the summer showcase circuit. A premium, fast-twitch athlete, Montgomery is a plus defender with an outstanding work ethic. He reminds some of Jayson Werth from his amateur days and will go to the team that believes the bat will play at the next level.”

Montgomery won a state baseball title with Red Land High School in 2019. Unlike some of his teammates, he wasn’t a member of the Red Land Little League team that won the U.S. championship in 2015. He lived in Bloomsburg at the time.

His 2020 high school season at Red Lion was stopped before it began when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, putting an end to spring sports.

Montgomery did play for Mechanicsburg last summer in the Central League, hitting .344, according to the team’s GameChanger website.

