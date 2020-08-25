Glen Rock just one win away from a Central League baseball playoff championship

STAFF REPORT

Glen Rock earned a 10-2 baseball win over Mechanicsburg on Tuesday.

Glen Rock now leads the best-of-five Central League playoff title series, 2-1.

Game 4 in the series is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Mechanicsburg.

Glen Rock is just one win away from a Central League baseball playoff title.

"The Rock" cruised to a 10-2 triumph over visiting Mechanicsburg to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Mechanicsburg.

Glen Rock's Conor Miller got the win on the mound, pitching a complete-game three-hitter. He struck out five and walked four. He didn't allow an earned run.

Miller also had a hit and an RBI at the plate and got plenty of other offensive support from Troy Miller (three hits, three runs), Scott Merkel (two hits, two runs), Dan Rogers (three RBIs, hit, run), Trevor Walzl (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs, walk) and Dan Rhodes (hit, two RBIs).

Glen Rock (21-8) finished with 11 hits.

Kyle Hannon had two hits for Mechanicsburg (15-12).

