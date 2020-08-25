East Prospect's Dylan Stoops throws second straight Susquehanna League playoff no-hitter

STEVE HEISER

East Prospect's Dylan Stoops threw a no-hitter on Tuesday in a 3-0 win vs. Stewartstown.

It was Stoops' second straight Susquehanna League playoff no-hitter.

The win gave East Prospect a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five league playoff title series.

As hard as it is to believe, Susquehanna League foes are finding that the playoff version of Dylan Stoops is even better than the regular-season version.

Stoops pitched his second consecutive playoff no-hitter on Tuesday evening in East Prospect's 3-0 victory at Stewartstown in the opening game of the best-of-five Susquehanna League Playoff Championship Series.

The former San Diego Padres farmhand struck out 11 and walked one, shutting down the Vets on an efficient 93 pitches.

In 60 innings this season, covering both the regular season and the postseason, the Eastern York High School graduate is now 9-0 in 10 appearances, with a 0.12 ERA. He's allowed one earned run and 21 hits all season, while striking out 114 and walking 10.

The 6-foot, 4-inch left-hander had opened his postseason with a no-hitter last Thursday vs. Conrads.

Cole Sinnott and Blake Kendrick pitched well in a losing cause for the Vets. Sinnott gave up three runs over five innings, while Kendrick finished up with two innings of one-hit shutout ball.

Dalton Renn's three-run, sixth-inning homer broke up a scoreless tie and accounted for all of the scoring in the game. Renn finished with two hits.

East Prospect improved to 23-3. The Pistons have won the last four Susquehanna regular-season crowns, but they're looking for their first league playoff crown since 2017. Stewartstown (18-13) is chasing its first league playoff championship since 1988.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, again at Stewartstown.

Game 3 is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at East Prospect. Game 4, if needed, will immediately follow Game 3 on Saturday. Game 5, if needed, will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at East Prosect.

