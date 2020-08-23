Stewartstown, East Prospect to battle for Susquehanna League playoff championship

STEVE HEISER

Stewartstown and East Prospect will battle in the Susquehanna League Playoff Championship Series.

Stewartstown swept Windsor in a doubleheader on Saturday to win that best-of-three semifinal series, 2-1. Regular-season champion East Prospect, meanwhile, finished off a two-game sweep of Conrads on Saturday in the other semifinal series.

Game 1 in the best-of-five playoff title series is at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Stewartstown. Game 2 will also be at Stewartstown at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Game 3 is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at East Prospect. Game 4, if needed, will immediately follow Game 3 on Saturday at EP. Game 5, if needed, will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at EP.

Big Saturday for Stewartstown: Stewartstown (18-12) beat Windsor 4-0 and 8-5 on Saturday after dropping a 6-5 decision on Thursday. Windsor fell to 20-9.

In the Vets' 4-0 win on Saturday, Cody Brittain pitched a five-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and three walks, using 125 pitches. At the plate, Cody Brittain had two RBIs and a run scored. Jere Preston had three hits for Stewartstown, including two doubles. Ryan McMillan added two RBIs for the Vets. Zac Gettys had two hits for Windsor.

In Stewartstown's 8-5 win on Saturday, Cody Brittain slugged a grand slam. Jesse Brittain added two doubles and two RBIs for the Vets, while Mike Lizzi had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Preston also had two hits, including a double, with a run scored. Blake Kendrick pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out six. Cody Brittain got the final out on a strikeout for the save. Windsor was led by Gettys (two hits, triple, three RBIs), Cole Daugherty (three hits, two runs), Brandon White (two doubles, two RBIs) and Kieran Kerns (2 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief with six strikeouts and zero walks).

In Windsor's 6-5 win on Thursday, the Cardinals were led by Matt Robinson (two hits, three RBIs), Daugherty (two hits, double, run), Grant Schwartz (double, two runs, RBI) and Gettys (double, two runs, walk). Gettys also got the win on the mound, going six innings and giving up five runs. Tyler Stabley hurled a scoreless seventh to get the save. Stewartstown's offense was led by Matt Buckery (double, two RBIs) and Jason Mitchell (double, walk, RBI, run). Kendrick pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the Vets.

Two shutouts for East Prospect: East Prospect (21-3), meanwhile, rolled to 12-0 and 9-0 wins over Conrads (8-19) to sweep that series.

In Saturday's 9-0 win, Prospect's Jeremy Sabathne pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out six without a walk. The EP offense was led by Dalton Renn (homer, three RBIs, two runs), Anthony Torreullas (hit, three walks, two RBIs, run), Ryky Smith (two RBIs, walk, hit), Bren Taylor (two hits, RBI, run) and Austin Denlinger (double, three runs, two walks).

In Thursday's 12-0 win, East Prospect ace Dylan Stoops pitched a no-hitter, striking out 12, to improve to 8-0 on the season. He has now given up one run this season in 53 innings, good for a 0.13 ERA. He's struck out 103. The Pistons' offense was led by Denlinger (homer, double, four RBIs, three runs), Smith (three hits, homer, double, four RBIs, run) and Taylor (three hits, three RBIs, two runs).

