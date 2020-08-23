Big fourth helps Glen Rock even Central League playoff title series against Mechanicsburg

STEVE HEISER

Glen Rock has gotten back to even in the Central League Playoff Championship Series.

The southern York County team earned a 6-3 victory at Mechanicsburg on Sunday to deadlock the title series at one game apiece.

Glen Rock had won the series opener on Saturday, 7-6, at Glen Rock.

Game 3 in the best-of-five series is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Rock.

Glen Rock's win on Sunday was sparked by a five-run fourth inning that erased a 1-0 Mechanicsburg lead. Scott Merkel delivered a two-run single during the rally, while Brendan Martin, Conor Miller and Dan Rhodes added one-run singles.

Merkel finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Miller had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Kevin Kopas added two hits and a run scored for the winners.

Steve Cooke got the win, pitching a complete-game six-hitter, allowing one earned run. He struck out 10 and walked four.

For Mechanicsburg, Benny Montgomery had two hits, including a double, with two runs scored and an RBI. Teed Wertz also had two hits for the Cardinals.

Glen Rock is now 20-8. Mechanicsburg dropped to 18-11.

Saturday, a four-run, seventh-inning rally helped Mechanicsburg draw first blood.

The Cards trailed 6-3 entering the top of the seventh when they made their big rally. Luke Blasick's three-run double tied the score a 6-6, while Jon Mayer's single gave Mechanicsburg a 7-6 lead it would not relinquish.

Blasick finished with three hits, including two doubles, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Mayer finished with two hits, including a double. Cole Wagner added two hits, including a double, with two runs scored for the winners.

Maika Nui pitched a hitless, scoreless seventh for the winners, striking out two.

Glen Rock on Saturday was led by Merkel (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Rhodes (two hits, two RBIs, run).

The Cardinals had punched their ticket to the finals with a 4-3 eight-inning triumph at Jefferson on Thursday.

That allowed Mechanicsburg to win the best-of-three semifinal series, 2-1. Jefferson won the series opener, 4-2, before Mechanicsburg rallied with 3-1 and 4-3 victories.

Thursday's game ended in dramatic fashion, when Jefferson had a runner thrown out at the plate for the final out of the game.

Regular-season champion Jefferson dropped to 18-8-1.

