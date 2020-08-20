Mechanicsburg outlasts Jefferson to advance to Central League playoff title series

STEVE HEISER

In its first year in the Central League, Mechancisburg is headed to the playoff title series.

The Cardinals punched their ticket to the finals with a 4-3 eight-inning triumph at Jefferson.

That allowed Mechanicsburg to win the best-of-three semifinal series, 2-1. Jefferson won the series opener, 4-2, before Mechanicsburg rallied with 3-1 and 4-3 victories.

Thursday's game ended in dramatic fashion, when Jefferson had a runner thrown out at the plate for the final out of the game.

The No. 3 seed Cardinals (17-10) will now face No. 2 seed Glen Rock (19-7) in the best-of-five championship series. Game 1 is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glen Rock.

Regular-season champion Jefferson dropped to 18-8-1.

More complete game details were not yet available.

