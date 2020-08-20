SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL: Dylan Stoops pitches no-hitter in East Prospect's playoff win

STEVE HEISER

Dylan Stoops was unhittable on Thursday evening.

The East Prospect ace left-hander pitched a no-hitter in a 12-0 road victory over Conrads in Game 1 of their best-of-three Susquehanna League playoff semifinal series.

Stoops struck out 12 and walked three to improve to 8-0 on the season. He has now given up one run this season in 53 innings, good for a 0.13 ERA. He's struck out 103.

Game 2 in the series is 1 p.m. Saturday at East Prospect, immediately followed by Game 3 if necessary.

Regular-season champion EP improved to 20-3. Conrads fell to 8-18.

The Pistons' offense was led by Austin Denlinger (homer, double, four RBIs, three runs), Ryky Smith (three hits, homer, double, four RBIs, run) and Bren Taylor (three hits, three RBIs, two runs).

No. 2 seed Windsor also won its semifinal playoff opener on Thursday at No. 3 Stewartstown, 6-5.

Game 2 in the series is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Windsor, immediately followed by Game 3, if needed.

Windsor jumped out to a 6-1 lead after 3 1/2 innings and then held on, withstanding a four-run sixth-inning rally by Stewartstown.

The Cardinals (20-7) were led by Matt Robinson (two hits, three RBIs), Cole Daugherty (two hits, double, run), Grant Schwartz (double, two runs, RBI) and Zac Gettys (double, two runs, walk).

Gettys also got the win on the mound, going six innings and giving up five runs. Tyler Stabley hurled a scoreless seventh to get the save.

Stewartstown's offense was led by Matt Buckery (double, two RBIs) and Jason Mitchell (double, walk, RBI, run). Blake Kendrick pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the Vets (16-12).

