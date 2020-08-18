James Wiercinski's 2-hit shutout leads Glen Rock into Central League playoff title series.

STEVE HEISER

Glen Rock beat Stoverstown on Tuesday night, 4-0.

The win moved Glen Rock into the Central League playoff title series.

James Wiercinski pitched a two-hit shutout for Glen Rock, striking out nine.

James Wiercinski has pitched Glen Rock into the Central League Playoff Championship Series.

Wiercinski hurled a two-hit shutout to power No. 2 seed Glen Rock to a 4-0 victory at No. 3 seed Stoverstown. That allowed the visitors to sweep the best-of-three semifinal series following an 8-4 home victory over the Tigers on Sunday.

Wiercinski struck out nine and walked three in a 119-pitch effort on Tuesday. Glen Rock improved to 19-7, while Stoverstown dropped to 15-11.

Glen Rock's offense was led by Connor Hood (two hits, RBI, walk, run), Kevin Kopas (two hits, RBI, walk) and Dan Rogers (homer, two RBIs, run).

Stoverstown's Joe Yourgal took the loss, allowing four runs over six innings.

Glen Rock's opponent in the playoff title series is still uncertain. No. 4 seed Mechanicsburg earned a 3-1 home victory over No. 1 seed Jefferson on Tuesday, evening that series at 1-1. Jefferson won the opener on Sunday, 4-2.

The deciding game in Mechanicsburg-Jefferson series is 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson.

In Tuesday's win, Mechanicsburg's Riley Shafer pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out eight without a walk in an efficient 77-pitch effort. Ben Eppley and Cole Wagner each doubled for the Cardinals. Eppley had two RBIs, while Wagner had one RBI, one run scored and a walk.

Brevin Neveker tripled and scored Jefferson's only run. Derek Sheckard had Jefferson's only RBI. Brian Bossom took the tough-luck complete-game loss, allowing four hits and two earned runs. He struck out five and walked two.

Mechanicsburg is now 16-10, while Jefferson is 18-7-1.

