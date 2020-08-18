Conrads, Stewartstown roll to wins to advance to Susquehanna League playoff semifinals

STEVE HEISER

Conrads and Stewartstown have advanced to the Susquehanna League playoff semifinals.

In the semifinals, Conrads faces East Prospect and Stewartstown will battle Windsor.

Tuesday, Stewartstown beat Hallam (10-0) and Conrads defeated York Township (9-2).

Both teams cruised to easy victories on Tuesday evening in the deciding Game 3 contests in their best-of-three quarterfinal series.

No. 4 seed Stewartstown rolled past No. 5 seed Hallam, 10-0, while No. 6 seed Conrads upset No. 3 seed York Township, 9-2.

In the best-of-three semifinal round, Stewartstown faces No. 2 seed Windsor (19-7) and Conrads battles No. 1 seed East Prospect (19-3). Game 1 in both series is 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Stewartstown and at Conrads. Saturday's Game 2 action will shift to Windsor (1:30 p.m.) and East Prospect (1 p.m.). Game 3 in each series, if needed, will immediately follow Game 2, again at Windsor and East Prospect.

In Stewartstown's victory, Cody Brittain and Blake Kendrick combined on a four-hit shutout. Brittain went the first six innings to get the win. He struck out nine and walked four, while allowing four hits. At the plate, Brittain added two hits, including a double, with a run scored. Kendrick pitched a hitless seventh.

The Vets' 16-hit offense was paced by Justin Sommer (two hits, homer, four RBIs, run), Bubba Jacobs (three hits, two runs, RBI, walk), Jason Mitchell (two hits, double, RBI, run), Ryan McMillan (two hits, two walks, run), Jesse Brittain (two hits, walk, run), Jere Preston (two RBIs, hit, run) and Ryan Schubert (homer).

Dan Wecker doubled for Hallam.

Stewartstown improved to 16-11, while Hallam dropped to 14-12.

In Conrads' triumph, Matt Talor led the winners with two hits, including a homer, to go with three RBIs and a run scored. Conrads' other offensive leaders were Ivan Vukovic (two hits, double, two RBIs, two walks, run), Jayden Cowan (two hits, double, RBI, run), Josh Knaub (two hits, double, walk, RBI) and Sal D'Onofrio (two RBIs, walk, hit, run).

Conrads' Trevor High got the win, going five innings and allowing one earned run on six hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.

Township was paced by Andy Freeburger (two hits, RBI), Drew Mummau (homer, walk) and Micah Striebig (two hits, run).

Conrads now stands at 8-17, while Township is 15-9.

