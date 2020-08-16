SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL: Strong pitching helps East Prospect sweep series vs. Jacobus

STEVE HEISER

The East Prospect pitchers showed up in a big way on Sunday.

The Pistons swept their best-of-three Susquehanna League quarterfinal series over Jacobus with 7-1 and 1-0 victories in a Sunday doubleheader. The EP pitchers gave up just a combined seven hits and one run in the two games with 17 strikeouts.

In the 7-1 Game 1 win, East Prospect pitcher Nick Kreider pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out four and walking four. Nick Lucky paced the EP offense with a homer, a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. Ryky Smith (two hits, RBI, run) and Jordan Higgins (two hits, two RBIs, walk) also excelled for the Pistons’ offense. Brett Alaimo doubled for Jacobus.

In the second game, EP's Jeremy Sabathne pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking none. Lucky drove in the game's only run with a first-inning RBI single. Mike Specht added two hits for Prospect. Bailey Doan had two hits for Jacobus. Jacobus' Casey Markey was a tough-luck loser, pitching a complete-game five-hitter.

East Prospect is coming off an 18-3 regular season that included a fourth straight regular-season crown. Jacobus finished 3-13.

Windsor gets pair of shutouts in sweep of Felton: At Windsor, the No. 2-seed Cardinals swept No. 7-seed Felton in their best-of-three Susquehanna League quarterfinal series during a Sunday doubleheader.

Windsor, now 19-7, won Game 1, 12-0, and Game 2, 9-0.

In the first game, Mark Shoff pitched a six-hit shutout. striking out nine and walking none over seven innings. Grant Schwartz (three hits, homer, four RBIs, two runs), Zac Gettys (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run), Nate Hodkinson (double, two RBIs) and Connor Dewees (double, RBI, walk, two runs) paced the Windsor offense. Brian Sterner had two hits for Felton, while Jason Holmes doubled.

In the second game, which went five innings, Hunter Sentz hurled a one-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking none. Windsor's offense was led by Brandon White (three hits, run), Matt Robinson (two hits, run), Gettys (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Schwartz (double, two RBIs, run). Greg Pomraning had Felton's hit.

Township, Conrads tied 1-1: At York Township, the home team and Conrads split their playoff doubleheader Sunday in the Susquehanna League, with Township winning the opener, 2-1, before Conrads took the second game, 7-0.

The deciding Game 3 of the quarterfinal series will be 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Conrads. No. 3-seed Township is now 15-8. No. 6-seed Conrads is 7-17.

In Township's Game 1 victory, Jon Karsos hurled a complete-game five-hitter, striking out seven and walking five. Cam Eberly had two hits and a run scored for Township, while Roberto Barranca and Drew Mummau each doubled. Barranca also scored a run, while Micah Striebig and Brady Lefever had Township's RBIs. Jake Herr pitched a complete-game five-hitter for Conrads, striking out 10 and walking one. Jordan King had two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI for Conrads.

In Conrads' Game 2 victory, Andrew Ross (three innings), Trevor High (two innings) and Nolan Boushell (two innings) combined on a six-hit shutout. King (three hits, two RBIs, run), Josh Knaub (two hits, two RBIs), Jayden Cowan (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Joe Munoz (double, RBI, run) led the Conrads offense. Matt Attig had two hits and Barranca doubled for Township, which got 3 1/3 innings of one-run relief from James Guiseppe.

Hallam-Stewartstown series deadlocked: At Stewartstown, the home team and Hallam are deadlocked in their best-of-three Susquehanna League quarterfinal series at 1-1 after a split doubleheader on Sunday.

Hallam won the opener, 3-2, while Stewartstown took the second game, 5-2. The deciding Game 3 will be 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Hallam. No. 4-seed Stewartstown is now 15-11. No. 5-seed Hallam is 14-11.

In Hallam's Game 1 victory, Colby Shimmel pitched a complete-game eight-hitter to get the victory, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one earned run. Kerry Clark (two hits, RBI), Evan Rischell (two hits, run) and Matt Carta (double, run, walk) led Hallam's offense. Stewartstown's Jordan Rhodes pitched a complete game but took the loss, striking out seven. Justin Sommer (three hits, run), Jere Preston (two hits, two RBIs), Matt Buckery (two hits, run) and Ryan Schubert (double, walk) led Stewartstown's offense.

In Stewartstown's Game 2 win, Cole Sinnott pitched a complete game to get the win, allowing nine hits with three strikeouts and five walks. Sommer (two hits, two runs), Preston (two hits, RBI), Ryan McMillan (two hits, RBI, run) and Jason Mitchell (two doubles, two RBIs) led the Vets. Hallam was paced by Clark (three hits, two doubles, two runs), Zach Zambito (two hits) and Shimmel (double, walk).

