Jefferson rallies past Pleasureville to claim the 2020 Central League baseball title

Jefferson is the 2020 Central League regular-season baseball champion.

Pleasureville, however, made the Titans work hard to claim the title on Saturday evening in the final game of the regular season.

The Hawks took a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning before Jefferson used a four-run rally to take the lead for good en route to a 5-3 triumph at Pleasureville.

That victory allowed Jefferson to claim the regular-season crown by one point over Glen Rock. The Titans finished 17-6-1 (52 points), while Glen Rock finished at 17-7 (51 points).

Glen Rock had earlier forced Jefferson to beat Pleasureville by grabbing a 6-5 victory at Mount Wolf.

In Jefferson's win over Pleasureville, the Titans got some help from the Hawks in the sixth, with one run scoring on an error and another run scoring on a passed ball. Jordan Witmer added an RBI double, while Dylan Shaffer added an RBI groundout.

Sam Crater added two hits, including a double, with two runs scored for Jefferson.

Brian Bossom got the win on the mound, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs and 10 hits. He struck out five and walked three. Crater got the save, pitching 1 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

For Pleasureville, Cannon Maye pitched two innings of shutout relief. Offensively for the Hawks, Tyler Wagner led the way with four hits, including a double, with two runs scored and an RBI. Landon Ness and Scott Ream each added two hits for Pleasureville, which finishing the regular season at 7-17.

In Glen Rock's win over Mount Wolf, Glen Rock scored a sixth-inning run on Connor Hood's RBI double to break a 5-5 tie. Hood finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Kevin Kopas (two hits, two runs, walk), Troy Miller (two hits) and Justin Anderson (two RBIs, hit, run) also excelled for Glen Rock's offense. James Wiercinski (two shutout innings) and Luke Knott (2 1/3 shutout innings) gave Glen Rock strong pitching efforts. Knott got the win.

Mount Wolf (6-16-2) was led by Mark Burnside (two hits, two RBIs, run), Danny Dierdorff (two hits, two RBIs), Dan Westfall (two hits, walk) and Andrew Srebroski IV (two hits, RBI, run).

The best-of-three Central League playoff semifinals begin with a pair of games at 2 p.m. Sunday when Stoverstown (15-9) visits Glen Rock and Mechanicsburg (15-9) visits Jefferson.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Dillsburg 7, Mechanicsburg 1: At Dillsburg, Justin Charles pitched a complete game to get the win.

Dillsburg's offense was led by Chad Speiser (two hits, two RBIs, run, walk), Tyler Gerber (two hits, two RBIs) and Toby Sponseller (homer, RBI, walk, two runs).

Dillsburg finished at 7-17.

