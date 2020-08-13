Jefferson, Glen Rock in battle for Central League title; regular season ends Saturday

STEVE HEISER

The Central League baseball regular-season race will go down to the final scheduled day.

Either Jefferson or Glen Rock will emerge as the champion. Both teams won Thursday night, with Jefferson beating Vikings, 6-2, and Glen Rock downing Dillsburg, 8-3. Jefferson ended a three-game losing streak, while Glen Rock has now won three straight.

Jefferson stands at 16-6-1, while Glen Rock is 16-7. On Saturday, Jefferson is at Pleasureville (7-16) at 5 p.m. and Glen Rock is at Mount Wolf (6-15-2) at 10 a.m.

Jefferson will win the outright title with a win or a Glen Rock loss. Glen Rock can only take the crown by beating the Wolves and hoping Jefferson falls to Pleasureville.

In Jefferson's win on Thursday over Vikings, Sam Crater threw a complete game, striking out nine, walking none and allowing no earned runs. At the plate, Crater went 3 for 4 with one run scored. Also for Jefferson, Ross Drawbaugh went 2 for 2, including a double, with one run scored; Dylan Shaffer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; and Jordan Witmer went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

For the Vikings (9-15), Cole Bixler went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Ethan Zorbaugh threw a complete game, striking out three, walking three and allowing two earned runs.

In Glen Rock's win over Dillsburg on Thursday, Conor Miller started the game on the mound, throwing five innings. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed one earned run to record the win. Also for Glen Rock, Scott Merkel went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored; Trevor Walzl doubled with four RBIs, one stolen base and one run scored; and Troy Miller went 1 for 1 with one run scored and one RBI.

For the Sox (6-16), Joey Deluca went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 12, Pleasureville 1: At Pleasureville, Joe Yourgal threw a complete game, striking out seven and walking one, while allowing four hits and one earned run to lead the Tigers.

Yourgal also connected for a double and one run scored.

Also for Stoverstown (15-9), Nick Spangler went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Zach Schuler went 3 for 4, including a solo homer, with two runs scored; Joe Capobianco went 2 for 4, including a solo homer; Pete Capobianco went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, one RBI and two stolen bases; and Kyle Raubenstine went 1 for 1 with one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base.

For Pleasureville, Landon Ness doubled with one RBI.

Mechanicsburg 5, Manchester 3: At Mechanicsburg, the Cardinals trailed 3-2 but plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and go on to capture the victory.

Luke Wagner led the Cardinals (15-8) by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Teed Wertz went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

For the Indians (12-10-1), Austin Allison went 2 for 4, including a three-run homer in the top of the fifth. Teammate Kody Reeser threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing three earned runs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.