Jay Dimler reaches Susquehanna League milestone in York Township's win vs. Felton

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It was not a vintage Jay Dimler performance.

It was good enough, however, to reach a Susquehanna League milestone.

The 54-year-old York Township right-hander picked up his 150th career triumph on Thursday evening with a complete-game effort in an 8-7 triumph over Felton at Shryock Field. He is now the winningest pitcher in league history.

Dimler gave up 10 hits while striking out two and walking four in a 102-pitch effort. He did not give up a run over his final three innings.

Dimler got plenty of support from his teammates, who pounded out 10 hits.

Township trailed 7-3 after 3 1/2 innings, but rallied for the win, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the victory. The three runs in the seventh included two RBI hit-by-pitches. The winning run scored on an RBI single from Andy Freeburger, who finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Township also got big offensive nights from Micah Striebig (two RBIs, two walks, hit, run) and Matt Attig (two hits, triple, two RBIs, run, walk).

Township finished the regular season at 14-7.

Brian Sterner (four hits, RBI, run), Kameron Bayman (two hits, RBI, run) and Bobby Davis (two hits, RBI, run, walk) led Felton (2-22).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.