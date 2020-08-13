East Prospect picks up another Susquehanna League baseball regular-season championship

STEVE HEISER

For the fourth consecutive year, the East Prospect Pistons are the Susquehanna League baseball champions.

The Pistons wrapped up the 2020 regular season on Thursday evening with an 11-3 triumph at Jacobus.

East Prospect finished at 18-3. Since not all the league teams will play the scheduled 24 games in the cornoavirus-shortened season, the league has decided that the 2020 regular-season champion will be determined by winning percentage. The Pistons' .851 winning percentage can't be matched by any other team.

Prospect will be the top seed in the upcoming league playoffs, which are set to start Sunday. All eight teams in the league will compete in the best-of-three first round. Prospect will face No. 8 seed Jacobus (3-12) in a doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at East Prospect. Game 3, if needed, will be Tuesday evening at Jacobus.

No. 7 seed Felton (2-22) faces No. 2 seed Windsor (17-7) with a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Windsor. Game 3, if needed, is Tuesday evening at Felton.

The other quarterfinal series pit No. 3 seed York Township (14-7) vs. No. 6 seed Conrads (6-16) and No. 4 seed Stewartstown (14-10) vs. No. 5 seed Hallam (13-10). Township and Stewartstown host doubleheaders on Sunday afternoon. Game 3 in each series, if needed, will be Tuesday evening at Conrads and at Hallam, respectively.

Jacobus was seeded No. 8 and Felton was seeded No. 7 at Jacobus' request because of the number of games the Jackals missed during the season.

Ryky Smith led the Pistons over Jacobus, slugging a solo homer and two doubles to go with two runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Prospect, Devin Strickler went 3 for 4, including a two-run homer, with three runs scored; Jordan Higgins went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Ryan Redding doubled with one RBI; and starting pitcher Terry Godfrey threw five innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing two earned runs to secure the win.

For Jacobus, Bailey Dorn went 2 for 3, including a double, while Trey Pridgen and Alex Weakland each hit a solo homer.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Hallam 14, Stewartstown 7: At Hallam, the Express plated 11 runs in the bottom of the third to take a big lead and never looked back.

Angel Matias led the Express (13-10) by going 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Hallam, Brody Hinkle went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Dan Wecker went 2 for 4, including a three-run homer, with two runs scored; Zach Zambito went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored; Colby Shimmel went 2 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored and two RBIs; Eric McNeil doubled with one run scored and one RBI; and Evan Rischell doubled with two RBIs and one run scored.

For Stewartstown (14-10), Ryan McMillan went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Jesse Brittain hit a solo homer, Jere Preston doubled with one RBI and one run scored and Justin Sommer went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Conrads 11, Windsor 7: At Windsor, Josh Knaub went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the visitors.

Also for Conrads (6-16), Jayden Cowan went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Nolan Boushell went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Channing Bratton went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored and Matt Taylor went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and three walks.

For the Cardinals (17-7), Brandon White went 2 for 3, including a solo homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Grant Schwartz went 3 for 4, including a triple, with one run scored and one RBI; Matt Robinson went 2 for 2 with one RBI; Cole Daugherty went 1 for 2 with one run scored and two walks; and Dean Davis went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored.

