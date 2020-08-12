James Striebig's standout relief effort helps York Township rally past Stewartstown

STEVE HEISER

James Striebig pitched four innings of one-hit shutout relief to lead York Township to a 3-2 Susquehanna League baseball victory over Stewartstown on Wednesday night.

Striebig struck out six without a walk.

Stewartstown scored twice in the first but could not dent the plate after that. Township rallied for the win by tying the game with two runs in the fifth and adding the eventual game-winning run in the sixth.

Andy Freeburger (two hits, two walks, RBI) and Max Naill (two hits) paced Township's offense.

Cody Brittain doubled and scored a run for Stewartstown. Vets starter Jordan Rhodes went five innings and gave up two runs in a no-decision, striking out eight.

Township is now 13-7, while Stewartstown fell to 14-9.

