LOCAL BASEBALL: East Prospect's Dylan Stoops adds another chapter to storybook 2020 season

East Prospect earned a 2-0 Susquehanna League victory vs. Stewartstown on Tuesday evening.

East Prospect pitcher Dylan Stoops pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 16.

For the season, Stoops is 7-0 with a 0.196 ERA. He's struck out 91 in 46 innings.

Dylan Stoops is having a season for the ages.

That may be the best way to describe the 2020 campaign that the big left-hander is having on the mound for East Prospect.

Stoops continued his dominant ways on Tuesday evening in the Pistons' 2-0 victory over visiting Stewartstown. He struck out 16 and allowed just one hit and zero walks in a 94-pitch shutout effort.

The win helped first-place Prospect improve to 17-3 in the Susquehanna League. With two wins in its final four regular-season games, EP will clinch a fourth consecutive Susquehanna League regular-season crown.

Stoops, meanwhile, moved to 7-0 in eight 2020 games with a 0.196 ERA, according to the EP GameChanger site. In 46 overall innings, he's struck out 91 and walked six, while allowing 21 hits and one earned run.

Nick Lucky (1 for 1, run, two stolen bases, two walks) and Jordan Higgins (1 for 3, RBI) paced the EP offense.

For Stewartstown (14-8), Cole Sinnott threw a complete game, striking out one and walking two, while allowing no earned runs and two singles in taking the tough-luck loss.

Joey Thomas connected for the lone single vs. Stoops.

For the game, both teams combined for just three singles.

Windsor 12, Felton 2 (6 innings): At Windsor, Connor Dewees led the Cardinals (17-6) by going 3 for 3, with three RBIs, one run scored, one walk and one stolen base.

Also for Windsor, Grant Schwartz went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs; Cole Daugherty doubled with two RBIs and one run scored; Brandon White went 1 for 1 with two runs scored, one RBI, two walks and one stolen base; Kyle Daugherty went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks; Tyler Stabley went 1 for 1 with one run scored, one RBI, one walk and one stolen base; and starting pitcher Tyler Myers threw four innings, striking out seven, walking four and allowing two runs to pick up the win.

Felton fell to 2-20.

York Township 11, Conrads 8 (6 innings): At Conrads, Tyler Page led the visitors, with a two-run homer while collecting three total RBIs, to go with two runs scored and one walk.

Also for Township (12-7), Dennis Porter went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Andy Freeburger homered and collected two RBIs with one walk; and Max Naill had three RBIs and two runs scored with two walks.

For Conrads (5-16), Brett Morris went 1 for 1 with two RBIs, Chris Pobousky doubled with two RBIs and one run scored and Joe Nunoz doubled with one run scored, one RBI and one walk.

Conrads plated seven runs of its eight runs in bottom of the sixth.

Glen Rock 12, Pleasureville 1: At Glen Rock, Connor Hood led the home team by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with five RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.

Also for Glen Rock (15-7), Scott Merkel went 2 for 3, including a double, with four runs scored, one stolen base and two walks; Dan Rogers went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored; Justin Anderson went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs; Conor Miller homered; Jonathon Lugo went 1 for 3 with two runs scored; and starting pitcher Nick Trey threw six innings, striking out five and walking four, while allowing two singles and one run to pick up the win.

For the Hawks (7-15), Landon Ness went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one walk, while Devin Dellinger went 1 for 1 with two walks.

Stoverstown 4, Mount Wolf 1: At Mount Wolf, Daryl Harang struck out five, walked two and allowed three singles while throwing a complete game to lead the Tigers.

Also for Stoverstown, Kyle Raubenstine went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Zach Schuler went 2 for 4 with one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base; and Levi Krause went 2 for 4 with one stolen base.

Defending champion Stoverstown improved to 14-9 with its sixth consecutive win.

For Mount Wolf (6-15-2), Joe Harris started and threw five innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing two earned runs in the loss.

Mechanicsburg 7, Jefferson 6: At Mechanicsburg, league-leading Jefferson suffered a third consecutive loss to drop to 15-6-1.

Mechanicsburg improved to 14-8.

No other details were reported.

Manchester 7, Dillsburg 2: At Dillsburg, Manchester won to improve to 13-9-1.

Dillsburg fell to 6-16.

No other details were reported.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.