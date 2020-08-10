Wild Central League affair at PeoplesBank Park ends with improbable victory for Vikings

STEVE HEISER

Vikings earned a 13-12 Central League victory over Mount Wolf on Sunday evening.

The game featured nine combined runs in the eighth inning.

The contest was played at PeoplesBank Park, the home of the York Revolution.

Vikings and Mount Wolf put on quite a baseball show at PeoplesBank Park on Sunday evening.

The two Central League rivals slugged it out for eight wild innings before Vikings emerged with a 13-12 slugfest victory at the Atlantic League home of the York Revolution.

The final frame was especially memorable, with Mount Wolf plating four runs in the top of the eighth to grab a 12-8 lead, only to see Vikings rebound with five runs in the bottom of the eighth to walk off with the victory.

Vikings' winning rally in the eighth started improbably with two outs and no one on base. Brock Gladfelter doubled to start the rally, followed by a single by Jerrin Toomey. Trent Ketterman followed with an RBI single to make it 12-9 and Mike Santiago then ripped a two-run double to make it 12-11. Cole Bixler's RBI single then knotted the score at 12-12. Grant Myers and Willie Martin followed with two more singles to load the bases, before Juan Bernaldi ended it with an RBI single.

Vikings finished the game with 19 hits, led by Ketterman (three hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Bixler (three hits, three RBIs, run), Richard Santiago (two hits, double, three RBIs, run), Bernaldi (two hits, RBI, run), Toomey (two hits, two runs, two walks), Alex Rohrbaugh (two hits, double, run) and Gladfelter (two hits, double, run).

Mount Wolf, meanwhile, pounded out 12 hits, paced by Grant Hoover (two hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs), Dan Westfall (two hits, double, three RBIs, run), Jesse Sargen (two hits, RBI), Mark Burnside (two RBIs, hit, run), Danny Dierdorff (three runs, hit, RBI, two walks) and Andrew Srebroski III (hit, two runs, RBI, walk).

Vikings allowed an early 5-1 lead to disappear and eventually needed to plate two runs in the bottom of the seventh just to force extra innings. Ketterman's RBI double and Bixler's RBI single provided the seventh-inning runs for Vikings.

The two pitching staffs combined to throw 354 pitches — 188 by Vikings' hurlers, who allowed eight walks, and 166 by Mount Wolf's pitchers. They allowed a combined 31 hits.

Vikings improved to 8-14. Mount Wolf fell to 6-14-2.

