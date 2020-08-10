LOCAL BASEBALL: Jefferson's road to possible Central League title hits bump in road

STEVE HEISER

Glen Rock earned a 7-0 Central League baseball win over Jefferson on Monday evening.

First-place Jefferson fell to 15-5-1. Glen Rock improved to 13-7.

Glen Rock's James Wiercinski hurled a three-hit shutout, striking out nine.

Jefferson's road to a potential Central League regular-season baseball championship has hit a bump in the road.

Actually, two bumps in the road.

The Titans lost their second consecutive game on Monday evening, dropping a 7-0 decision at Glen Rock.

Jefferson has now been shut out in back-to-back games after suffering a 1-0 loss to Manchester on Saturday.

Jefferson still leads the Central League at 15-5-1 (46 points), but Glen Rock moved to 13-7 (39 points). Mechanicsburg (13-8) and Stoverstown (13-9) also have 39 points each, while Manchester (12-9-1) has 37 points. All of those teams are scheduled to play 24 regular-season games, with three points awarded for a win and one point for a tie.

If Glen Rock can sweep its final four games, that would force Jefferson to win two of its final three games to assure itself of the regular-season crown.

On Monday, James Wiercinski hurled a three-hit shutout to lead Glen Rock, striking out nine and walking four, using 104 pitches.

The Glen Rock offense was led by Dan Rogers (two hits, RBI, run), Connor Hood (two hits, RBI), Jonathan Lugo (hit, two RBIs) and Keivin Kopas (double, RBI, run, walk).

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAME

Vikings 6, Manchester 3: At Manchester, Vikings piled all of its scoring into the fourth inning en route to the win.

Ethan Zorbaugh (double, two RBIs, run) and Trent Ketterman (double, run, walk) led Vikings (9-14). Richard Santiago pitched a complete game to get the win.

Manchester's Michael Houseal pitched six innings and allowed one earned run. The Indians' offense was led by Austin Allison (two doubles, RBI), Brandon Wetzel (two hits, walk) and Dale Houser (double, two runs, walk).

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

Windsor 5, York Township 0: At Windsor, Zac Gettys pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking one.

Connor Dewees (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run), Tyler Stabley (two hits) and Brandon White (double, RBI, run) led Windsor, which improved to 16-6 and ended a three-game losing streak.

Andy Freeburger and Max Naill doubled for Township (11-7), which was coming off three straight wins over Windsor.

Hallam 6, Jacobus 0: At Hallam, Brendon Delridge and Zach Zambito combined on a three-hit shutout.

Delridge gave up two hits in five innings, striking out and walking two. Zambito gave up one hit in two innings, striking out one.

Hallam (11-10) was led by Andrew Chronister (three hits, two RBIs, run), Kerry Clark (two hits, RBI, run), Eric McNeil (two hits, double, run) and Zambito (double, run).

Trey Pridgen had two of the three hits for Jacobus (2-11).

